Sylvain NOAILLY

-
Groupe Rossignol
- Vice-Président Marketing & Business Development
2011 - maintenant
En charge de 1/la définition de la stratégie des Marques du Groupe, management du portefeuille produits / innovation ; communication / événements , sports marketing. 2/ identifier les relais de croissance du Groupe du Business Model existant via développement des ventes par région, nouveaux segments de marché, croissance externe....
-
Groupe Rossignol
- Director of Brands and Product Marketing Group Rossignol
2010 - maintenant
Membre du Comité Exécutif du Groupe
Définition du positionnement et de la stratégie des marques du Groupe (Rossignol, Dynastar, Lange et Look) .
En charge des équipes Marketing HQ et coordination mondiale (Europe, NAM, Japon)
Définition du plan à 3 ans du portefeuille produits
En charge du Business des pays Suisse, Autriche et Allemagne ainsi que des KAC Europe Centrale
En charge de la BU Racing (P&L, Produits et détection de talents ) avec 1 Chef de Projet dédié
-
ROSSIGNOL Group
- Area Business Manager and Racing Business Worldwide
2009 - maintenant
En charge du P&L des pays , du management des équipes locales , implémentation des politiques des marques
Participation à la réorganisation du Groupe
European Key Accounts Management (Intersport Intl , Sport 2000 Intl, Ski Set Europe)
Racing Business : Management d'un Racing Manager pour l'identification des espoirs dans le monde, pilotage du P&L des produits course associés
-
Quiksilver Rossignol
- Country Manager Switzerland
2007 - 2009
Responsable du P&L , de la mise en place locale de la politique Marketing , Programme Course Suisse, Sports Marketing , Communication et Promotion
-
Quiksilver Rossignol
- International Marketing Director
2001 - 2006
·Définition de la stratégie mondiale de la marque Rossignol : analyse strat et repositionnement, segmentation consommateurs, communication et sports marketing
·Glocal Strategic Management : coordination de la politique de marque sur les continents stratégiques
·Gestion des portefeuilles de produits et P&L
-
YOPLAIT / SODIAAL
- Wordlwide Category Manager
2000 - 2001
Market Analysis (South America , Europe) ; identification of the winning strategies, Recommandation of the action plan to the Board (Brand Positioning, Segmentation, Product Offer) ; Coordination with the Product Innovation Plan of the HQ and Implementation in the Countries
-
YOPLAIT / SODIAAL
- Brand Marketing Manager
1998 - 2000
•Management of 4 Product Manager , 1 Assistant
•Definition of the Brand Strategy with the Marketing Director. (positioning , segmentation, sub-brands, product innovation plan , margin analysis) . 1st Brand of the Fresh Dairy Products ( 275 MEuros, Budget 10 MEuros )
•International and European Projects Management : Innovations, Product Optimisation, Communication Strategy
•Launching of sub categories / sub brands : Panier Crème de Yaourt, A boire 0%, Pulpé, 3 new ads, Promotions
-
PANZANI / GROUPE DANONE
- Key Account Manager
1996 - 1998
Key Account Manager (Carrefour, Système U, Galec)
•Negociation ; Brand Implementation in the Big Chains
•TO : apprx. 120 M€
-
PANZANI / Groupe DANONE
- Senior Product Manager
1994 - 1996
•Responsible of the Panzani Brand (TO : 150 MEuros), Brand Survey Panzani and recommandation of the positioning / product portfolio
•Launching of the Panzani Maestria sub brand (Grand Prix de l’Innovation 1996 Groupe Danone and Elu Produit de l’Année 1996 )
-
Birkel Sonnen Bassermann
- Junior Product Manager
1992 - 1993
Société situé à Stuttgart / Allemagne
Birkel Sonnen Bassermann (Ger) – Junior Product Manager
• Ready-to-cook dishes / Sonnen Bassermann Brand
-
PANZANI / Groupe Danone
- Junior Product Manager
1991 - 1992
Junior Product Manager – Spaghetto Sauce
•Market Analysis, recommandation , promotion plan, design-packaging