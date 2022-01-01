Menu

Sylvain NOAILLY

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Expérience depuis 10 ans dans l'Industrie du Sport avec différents postes occupés (Marketing, Sales, General Management et Management Stratégique) dans un environnement international - associée à mon expérience de 10 ans dans le Food dans le Groupe Danone (Marketing, Intl et Sales) et dans le Groupe Sodiaal Yoplait (Markteting et Intl)

Le Management des P&L et des stratégies de Marques dans un environnement international est ce qui me motive .

Mes compétences :
Vente
Gestion
Ressources humaines
Direction générale
Management général
Marketing
Communication
International
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Groupe Rossignol - Vice-Président Marketing & Business Development

    2011 - maintenant En charge de 1/la définition de la stratégie des Marques du Groupe, management du portefeuille produits / innovation ; communication / événements , sports marketing. 2/ identifier les relais de croissance du Groupe du Business Model existant via développement des ventes par région, nouveaux segments de marché, croissance externe....

  • Groupe Rossignol - Director of Brands and Product Marketing Group Rossignol

    2010 - maintenant Membre du Comité Exécutif du Groupe
    Définition du positionnement et de la stratégie des marques du Groupe (Rossignol, Dynastar, Lange et Look) .
    En charge des équipes Marketing HQ et coordination mondiale (Europe, NAM, Japon)
    Définition du plan à 3 ans du portefeuille produits
    En charge du Business des pays Suisse, Autriche et Allemagne ainsi que des KAC Europe Centrale
    En charge de la BU Racing (P&L, Produits et détection de talents ) avec 1 Chef de Projet dédié

  • ROSSIGNOL Group - Area Business Manager and Racing Business Worldwide

    2009 - maintenant En charge du P&L des pays , du management des équipes locales , implémentation des politiques des marques
    Participation à la réorganisation du Groupe
    European Key Accounts Management (Intersport Intl , Sport 2000 Intl, Ski Set Europe)

    Racing Business : Management d'un Racing Manager pour l'identification des espoirs dans le monde, pilotage du P&L des produits course associés

  • Quiksilver Rossignol - Country Manager Switzerland

    2007 - 2009 Responsable du P&L , de la mise en place locale de la politique Marketing , Programme Course Suisse, Sports Marketing , Communication et Promotion

  • Quiksilver Rossignol - International Marketing Director

    2001 - 2006 ·Définition de la stratégie mondiale de la marque Rossignol : analyse strat et repositionnement, segmentation consommateurs, communication et sports marketing
    ·Glocal Strategic Management : coordination de la politique de marque sur les continents stratégiques
    ·Gestion des portefeuilles de produits et P&L

  • YOPLAIT / SODIAAL - Wordlwide Category Manager

    2000 - 2001 Market Analysis (South America , Europe) ; identification of the winning strategies, Recommandation of the action plan to the Board (Brand Positioning, Segmentation, Product Offer) ; Coordination with the Product Innovation Plan of the HQ and Implementation in the Countries

  • YOPLAIT / SODIAAL - Brand Marketing Manager

    1998 - 2000 •Management of 4 Product Manager , 1 Assistant
    •Definition of the Brand Strategy with the Marketing Director. (positioning , segmentation, sub-brands, product innovation plan , margin analysis) . 1st Brand of the Fresh Dairy Products ( 275 MEuros, Budget 10 MEuros )
    •International and European Projects Management : Innovations, Product Optimisation, Communication Strategy
    •Launching of sub categories / sub brands : Panier Crème de Yaourt, A boire 0%, Pulpé, 3 new ads, Promotions

  • PANZANI / GROUPE DANONE - Key Account Manager

    1996 - 1998 Key Account Manager (Carrefour, Système U, Galec)
    •Negociation ; Brand Implementation in the Big Chains
    •TO : apprx. 120 M€

  • PANZANI / Groupe DANONE - Senior Product Manager

    1994 - 1996 •Responsible of the Panzani Brand (TO : 150 MEuros), Brand Survey Panzani and recommandation of the positioning / product portfolio
    •Launching of the Panzani Maestria sub brand (Grand Prix de l’Innovation 1996 Groupe Danone and Elu Produit de l’Année 1996 )

  • Birkel Sonnen Bassermann - Junior Product Manager

    1992 - 1993 Société situé à Stuttgart / Allemagne
    Birkel Sonnen Bassermann (Ger) – Junior Product Manager
    • Ready-to-cook dishes / Sonnen Bassermann Brand

  • PANZANI / Groupe Danone - Junior Product Manager

    1991 - 1992 Junior Product Manager – Spaghetto Sauce
    •Market Analysis, recommandation , promotion plan, design-packaging

