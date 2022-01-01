Sylvain NOAILLY

Expérience depuis 10 ans dans l'Industrie du Sport avec différents postes occupés (Marketing, Sales, General Management et Management Stratégique) dans un environnement international - associée à mon expérience de 10 ans dans le Food dans le Groupe Danone (Marketing, Intl et Sales) et dans le Groupe Sodiaal Yoplait (Markteting et Intl)



Le Management des P&L et des stratégies de Marques dans un environnement international est ce qui me motive .



Mes compétences :

Vente

Gestion

Ressources humaines

Direction générale

Management général

Marketing

Communication

International

Gestion de projet

Management