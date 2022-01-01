Sylvain PAGE

Mes compétences :
Branding
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Corporate communication
Digital
E-reputation
Ereputation
Food
Management
Marketing
Marketing Planning
marketing sportif
Planning
Planning stratégique
Santé
Veille
Entreprises
Silbo
- Co-fondateur et Directeur Général
2016 - maintenant
Public Système Hopscotch
- Partner
Levallois Perret2014 - 2015
Public Système Hopscotch
- Directeur HopscotchNext
Levallois Perret2013 - 2015HopscotchNext est une nouvelle offre de sourcing, de conception et de pilotage des stratégies de réputation et d’influence
Public Système Hopscotch
- Directeur Hopscotch Digital
Levallois Perret2011 - 2014
Vivactis Public Relations, Groupe Vivactis Newton 21
- Consultant RP et e-réputation
2008 - 2011
Talents et Compagnie : Press'Publica / Institut de la Qualité de l'expression
- Consultant communication d'influence