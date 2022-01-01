Retail
Sylvain PAILLOT
Sylvain PAILLOT
Élancour
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conception (Catia V5 volumique/ surfacique)
Gestion de projet
Achats
Fenwick-Linde
- MEP BE
Élancour
2017 - maintenant
Atelier de Mécanique du Plessis
- Chargé de Projets/Responsable R&D
2013 - 2017
BE / R&D / études
Gestion de projets
/ Suivi de fabrication
Approvisionnement / Achats
/ Sous-traitance
Chantiers JEANNEAU
- Stagiaire Assistant ingénieur
2012 - 2012
Internationnal paper
- Stagiaire Assistant Ingénieur
2011 - 2011
Stage 4ème année
Chantier naval de la Perrotine
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2010
Stage de 3ème année
International Paper
- Magasinier
CHALON/SAONE
2009 - 2009
International Paper
- Stagiaire
CHALON/SAONE
2009 - 2009
Stage de fin de cursus de DUT
Banque de France
- Compta
Paris
2008 - 2008
ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE DE TOURS
Tours
2009 - 2012
Ingénieur (BAC+5)
Mécanique et Conception des Système
Université Limoges
Limoges
2007 - 2009
DUT (BAC+2)
Génie Mécanique et Productique
Alexandre MAVRE
Cédric BASTIDE
Christophe LAFRECHOUX
Damien FAURE
David GROS
Franck CHERY
Keven LE CARROUR
Maxime GÉROUARD
Mélanie GARNIER
Vola Olisoa RAKOTOMAHEFA