Sylvain PAILLOT

Élancour

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conception (Catia V5 volumique/ surfacique)
Gestion de projet
Achats

Entreprises

  • Fenwick-Linde - MEP BE

    Élancour 2017 - maintenant

  • Atelier de Mécanique du Plessis - Chargé de Projets/Responsable R&D

    2013 - 2017 BE / R&D / études
    Gestion de projets
    / Suivi de fabrication
    Approvisionnement / Achats
    / Sous-traitance

  • Chantiers JEANNEAU - Stagiaire Assistant ingénieur

    2012 - 2012

  • Internationnal paper - Stagiaire Assistant Ingénieur

    2011 - 2011 Stage 4ème année

  • Chantier naval de la Perrotine - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 Stage de 3ème année

  • International Paper - Magasinier

    CHALON/SAONE 2009 - 2009

  • International Paper - Stagiaire

    CHALON/SAONE 2009 - 2009 Stage de fin de cursus de DUT

  • Banque de France - Compta

    Paris 2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau