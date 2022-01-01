Menu

Sylvain PASCAUD

CARCASSONNE, BÉZIERS, NARBONNE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • SP Matériaux - Gérant

    2014 - maintenant

  • Negoce - Directeur commercial

    2005 - 2014

  • MERCEDES ETOILE OCCITANE - Responsable Commercial

    TOULOUSE 2002 - 2005

Formations

  • CCI

    Perpignan 2000 - 2002

Réseau