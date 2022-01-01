Retail
Sylvain PASCAUD
Sylvain PASCAUD
CARCASSONNE, BÉZIERS, NARBONNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SP Matériaux
- Gérant
2014 - maintenant
Negoce
- Directeur commercial
2005 - 2014
MERCEDES ETOILE OCCITANE
- Responsable Commercial
TOULOUSE
2002 - 2005
Formations
CCI
Perpignan
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Béatrice POZZO DI BORGO - VOLPATO
Gaëtan PENNANECH
Remy TARTERO
Sylvain FRANCES