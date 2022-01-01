Menu

Sylvain PIERRON-LASPALLES

LANNEMEZAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MyReport

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • IUT De Pau Et Des Pays De L'Adour

    Pau 2015 - maintenant licence pro SIDMQ

  • IUT Des Pays De L'Adour IUT STID (Pau)

    Pau 2012 - 2015 DUT

    conception base de données, tableaux de bord, utilisation de langage de programmation comme JAVA, SQL.

Réseau