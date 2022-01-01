Menu

Sylvain QUEVRE

Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement
Supply Chain
Management de projets
Management
Distribution
Logistique
Organisation

Entreprises

  • DECITRE – 8 bookstores & 300 employees, Logistic Center - Assistant of the distribution center Manager

    Lyon maintenant - Downstream and Upstream analysis
    - 5 S
    - Project Management
    - Implement a new workplace organisation

  • Angelini - Logistics Manager

    ROUBAIX 2016 - maintenant

  • Wirquin Aimas - Supply Chain Manager

    2014 - 2015 • Implementing dead stock management process: analyse, execute and train SCM team
    • Moving from an annual inventory to a rolling stock-taking process
    • Improving components delivery in wokshop assembly with a new production planning

  • Wirquin Calaf - Iberia Supply Chain Manager

    2012 - 2016 • Optimizing inventory level improving customer service (OTIF)
    • Team Management from order pickers to sales administration
    • Leading operationals projects: Implementation of a Security Policy, Global re-organisation of the warehouse fallowing 5S methodology, etc
    • Procurement Responsible and Supplier management: 3 Millions Euros per year
    • Implementation of Industrial and Comercial Plan with Market managers
    • Defining logistic strategy: Optimize transport cost and customer distribution
    • Controling budget and Human Ressources of SC departement

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Quality and Methods Engineer

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2012 • Implementation of inbound processes´ best practices in terms of packing and other logistic issues. Collaboration with factories and Distribution Centers
    • Leading short-term interval management with top suppliers
    • Responsible for the Performance tools: Mastering and optimising Master Plan Schedule and Productivity reporting
    • Coordination of 6 quality technicians

  • Procter & Gamble - Start Up Leader

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2009 • Handling Just-in-time on labels´ Supply Chain – 1MM$ cost savings
    • Supervising project activities and leading multifunctional teams
    • Management of label JIT implementation on packing line pilot

  • PSA - Consultant in Spare-Part Management

    2008 - 2009 • Investigation of spare-parts industrial best practices according to demand forecasting and inventory control
    • Analysis of unsold products in PSA regional hub in order to achieve a 10% stock reduction

Formations

Réseau