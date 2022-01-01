Sylvain QUEVRE

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement
Supply Chain
Management de projets
Management
Distribution
Logistique
Organisation
Entreprises
DECITRE – 8 bookstores & 300 employees, Logistic Center
- Assistant of the distribution center Manager
Lyonmaintenant- Downstream and Upstream analysis
- 5 S
- Project Management
- Implement a new workplace organisation
Angelini
- Logistics Manager
ROUBAIX2016 - maintenant
Wirquin Aimas
- Supply Chain Manager
2014 - 2015• Implementing dead stock management process: analyse, execute and train SCM team
• Moving from an annual inventory to a rolling stock-taking process
• Improving components delivery in wokshop assembly with a new production planning
Wirquin Calaf
- Iberia Supply Chain Manager
2012 - 2016• Optimizing inventory level improving customer service (OTIF)
• Team Management from order pickers to sales administration
• Leading operationals projects: Implementation of a Security Policy, Global re-organisation of the warehouse fallowing 5S methodology, etc
• Procurement Responsible and Supplier management: 3 Millions Euros per year
• Implementation of Industrial and Comercial Plan with Market managers
• Defining logistic strategy: Optimize transport cost and customer distribution
• Controling budget and Human Ressources of SC departement
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
- Quality and Methods Engineer
Rueil Malmaison2010 - 2012• Implementation of inbound processes´ best practices in terms of packing and other logistic issues. Collaboration with factories and Distribution Centers
• Leading short-term interval management with top suppliers
• Responsible for the Performance tools: Mastering and optimising Master Plan Schedule and Productivity reporting
• Coordination of 6 quality technicians
Procter & Gamble
- Start Up Leader
Asnières-sur-Seine2009 - 2009• Handling Just-in-time on labels´ Supply Chain – 1MM$ cost savings
• Supervising project activities and leading multifunctional teams
• Management of label JIT implementation on packing line pilot
PSA
- Consultant in Spare-Part Management
2008 - 2009• Investigation of spare-parts industrial best practices according to demand forecasting and inventory control
• Analysis of unsold products in PSA regional hub in order to achieve a 10% stock reduction