Sylvain QUIER

As part of the SAP implementation at Turbomeca USA TX and as MRO IS Coordinator for all IS management projects linked to the SAP solution specifically designed by Turbomeca.



I'm in charge to describe and explain the structure and operational use of the unique Turbomeca existing solution technology, including demonstrating solutions to users of Turbomeca USA.



I participate in the adjustment phase of the existing Core Model, an information system solution.



Mes compétences :

SAP

Management

Aéronautique

Lean IT

Gestion de projet

Support

Qualité