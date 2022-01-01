Menu

Sylvain QUIER

DALLAS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Management
Aéronautique
Lean IT
Gestion de projet
Support
Qualité

Entreprises

  • SAFRAN Group Turbomeca USA - MRO IS Coordinator

    2013 - maintenant As part of the SAP implementation at Turbomeca USA TX and as MRO IS Coordinator for all IS management projects linked to the SAP solution specifically designed by Turbomeca.
    I'm in charge to describe and explain the structure and operational use of the unique Turbomeca existing solution technology, including demonstrating solutions to users of Turbomeca USA. I participate in the adjustment phase of the existing Core Model, an information system solution.

    Specifically, I'm driving the planning and coordination of data clean up, perform migration and tests and perform gap analysis between existing processes and new solutions. Also responsible for management changes as well as identifying key users and additional resources that are needed.

    I'm also responsible for provide standardized processes, reporting and to implement necessary changes in roles and organization to adapt to the new solutions, and provide support after the project goes live.

  • SAFRAN Group Turbomeca - Responsable SI Métier processus intégration et réparation moteur

    2010 - 2013 Responsable de la cohérence du système d'information de la direction industrielle intégrer et réparer un moteur.

  • SAFRAN Group Turbomeca - Leader métier SAP Intégration et réparation Moteur

    2009 - 2010 Dans le cadre du projet d'intégration ERP SAP du processus réparation, responsable du flux réparation moteur.

  • SAFRAN Group Turbomeca - Responsable Gestion Qualité

    2007 - 2008 Responsable du maintien en condition opérationnel du SI et du pilotage des indicateurs de la direction Qualité

  • ACA - Consultant informatique

    Paris 2006 - 2007 - Consultant Technico-fonctionnel SAP R3 ECC6 SD / MM / QM et BW.

  • DENIOS - Responsable achats et approvisionnements

    Nassandres 1999 - 2005 Responsable des achats production et hors production

    Portefeuille: entre 6 et 10 ME
    Activités: sous traitance, négoce et administratif.
    Périmètre fonctionnel:
    - Contrats prospection et suivi
    - Gestion des stocks et approvisionnements
    Management: Equipe de 4 personnes

  • DENIOS - Responsable technique adjoint

    Nassandres 1997 - 1999 Responsable du plan de production méthodes et approvisionnements associés.

  • UGITECH - Agent de méthode

    Ugine 1996 - 1997 Leader mondial sur les marchés de tréfilage et profilage de l'acier, et de l'inox.

  • LAMIDEL - Opérateur sur machine outils CN

    1995 - 1996 RECONSTRUCTION ET MODERNISATION
    DE MACHINES OUTILS

    - Opérateur règleur sur machine outils à commande numérique.

  • ECONOMAT DE L'ARMEE - Chef de rayon

    1994 - 1995 Héritier des coopératives d'achat nées durant la première guerre mondiale, cet établissement public industriel et commercial (EPIC) a été créé par une loi du 22 juillet 1959 dans le but de garantir la fourniture de denrées alimentaires et produits divers aux corps de troupe, aux militaires ainsi qu'à leur famille implantés en dehors de la métropole, notamment en pays étrangers, et confrontés de ce fait à des conditions de ravitaillement particulières voire difficiles.
    Ainsi, l'Économat répondait à un besoin identifié : assurer la sécurité, la qualité et la continuité des approvisionnements nécessaires à l'existence quotidienne et à la préservation d'une certaine qualité de vie. En effet, les approvisionnements conditionnent la santé, le moral et donc la capacité opérationnelle des forces.

    - Chef de rayon, caisse etc....

Formations

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan 2001 - 2004 DESE Commerce International

    Cours du soir

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan 2000 - 2001 VARI (Mise à niveau en Informatique)

  • Lycée Modeste Leroy

    Evreux 1991 - 1993 BTS Productique Mécanique

  • Lycée Louis Aragon

    Gisors 1989 - 1991 BACCALAUREAT Productique mécanique

  • Lycée Clement Ader

    Bernay 1985 - 1989 BEP / CAP Mécanique générale

Réseau