Sylvain RICHAUD

Certifications :
- OS Certified Professional (Offensive Security) – Certification d’Ethical hacking et tests d’intrusions
- Préparation de la certification OS Certified Expert (Offensive Security)
- Cisco CCNA4, ACTIVIDENTITY (SSO Secure Login, AAA Server), Symantec SYGATE
- Journées (5) de formation Ethical Hacker (CEH). Sysdream Saint Ouen (93) [2005]
Mes compétences :
Linux
Audit
Apache WEB Server
UNIX Open BSD
UNIX
Perl Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Linux Red Hat
Patch management
Windows 2008 R2
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > LAN
ISO 27001 Standard
Active Directory
VPN
UNIX Free BSD
Secure Socket Layer
Secure Shell
SQLite 3
SQL
Ruby on Rails
Ruby
Python Programming
PostgreSQL
Penetration Testing
PKI
Oracle
Nessus
NGINX
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2000
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
HTML
BASH
Active Directory 2008 R2
AWK
JavaScript
Gestion de projet
PHP
Informatique