Sylvain RICHAUD

Vernon

En résumé

Certifications :

- OS Certified Professional (Offensive Security) – Certification d’Ethical hacking et tests d’intrusions
- Préparation de la certification OS Certified Expert (Offensive Security)
- Cisco CCNA4, ACTIVIDENTITY (SSO Secure Login, AAA Server), Symantec SYGATE
- Journées (5) de formation Ethical Hacker (CEH). Sysdream Saint Ouen (93) [2005]

Mes compétences :
Linux
Audit
Apache WEB Server
UNIX Open BSD
UNIX
Perl Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Linux Red Hat
Patch management
Windows 2008 R2
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > LAN
ISO 27001 Standard
Active Directory
VPN
UNIX Free BSD
Secure Socket Layer
Secure Shell
SQLite 3
SQL
Ruby on Rails
Ruby
Python Programming
PostgreSQL
Penetration Testing
PKI
Oracle
Nessus
NGINX
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2000
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
HTML
BASH
Active Directory 2008 R2
AWK
JavaScript
Gestion de projet
PHP
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Groupe Seb - Expert Sécurité des SI

    Vernon 2011 - maintenant Audits et tests d'intrusions interne/externe.
    Audit et suivi des vulnérabilités.
    Mise en œuvre et administration d’équipements de sécurité (FW, IPS, WAF, Proxies, Reverse-Proxies,...)
    Maintien en condition et supervision d’un niveau de sécurité maitrisé
    Suivi des évolutions d’architecture impactant la sécurité (Accès Internet, DMZ, VPN,…)
    Mise en œuvre de tableaux de bord « sécurité »
    Contribution à l’élaboration de la politique de sécurité avec le RSSI
    Qualification en terme de sécurité des nouvelles applications et services
    Définition d'architectures pour la prise en compte de nouveaux usages et/ou nouvelles menaces.

    Suivi et pilotage des prestataires pour les solutions externalisées (Accès Internet, DMZ,..)
    Participation aux Comités de pilotage: validation et prise de décision concernant les projets et les incidents, surveillance des coûts, définition des priorités
    Négociation des aspects techniques pour toute modification
    Participation aux appels d'offre périodiques pour remise en concurrence de prestataires

  • DELTA Security Solutions - Groupe UTC - Responsable Sécurité des Systèmes d'Information

    Champagne-au Mont d'Or 2010 - 2011 Expertise Open Source:
    - Postfix, Postgrey, Amavis, Spamassassin, ClamAV
    - Squid, Havp, Frox, ClamAV, DansGuardian
    - Solution de Reverse-Proxy firewall applicatif basées sur Apache2 + ModSecurity2
    - VMWare ESX/Server
    - OpenVPN, IPTABLES, SAMBA FileServer

    Expertise Windows 2003/2008 R2 / WSUS
    Expertise LANDESK (Patch management, Gestion de parc,… )
    Expertise ARKEIA Backup (Mise en place politique de sauvegarde)
    Expertise en administration de firewall JUNIPER

    Solution Antivirus : Trend Micro (OfficeScan), Kaspersky, ClamAv
    Filtrage d’URL : DansGuardian - HAVP - SQUID

    Hardening noyau et système de serveur BSD / Linux (RedHat-Debian)

  • GROUPAMA-RA - Ingénieur Sécurité Intégration et Gestion Technique (IGT - Sécurité)

    2008 - 2010 Administration UNIX/LINUX et des divers équipements de filtrage

    Mise en place et gestion de toute l’infrastructure de sécurité du SI
    - Filtrage d’URL / Antivirus
    - Antispam / antivirus de messagerie ( => Réduction du SPAM de plus de 98% chez GRAA)

    Mise en place d'une plateforme d’audits d’intrusions internes pour le renforcement du niveau de sécurité des serveurs.

    Développement d’outils d’analyse de logs des divers équipements de sécurité en production.

    Formation et sensibilisation à la sécurité des utilisateurs ainsi que des membres de la DSI.

  • IB Formation & ORSYS - Formateur en sécurité

    2006 - 2007 Formateur en sécurité, techniques d'intrusion systèmes et réseau pour les centres de formation ORSYS et IB Formation

  • EXAPROBE - Ingenieur Consultant Sécurité des Systèmes d'Information

    Villeurbanne 2006 - 2008 Expertise Open Source:
    - Postfix, Postgrey, Amavis, Spamassassin, ClamAV
    - Squid, Havp, Frox, ClamAV
    - VPN SSL : OpenVPN
    - Solution de Reverse-Proxy firewall applicatif basées sur Apache2 + ModSecurity2
    - Virtualisation des plateformes UNIX/LINUX sur des plateformes de type VMWare ESX/Server

    Expertise Symantec Sygate - Sécurisation du poste de travail (FW Personnel)
    Expertise CHECKPOINT - NETASQ
    Solution Antivirus : Trend Micro (OfficeScan), Kaspersky, ClamAv, NOD32

    Filtrage d’URL : WebSense V6 / V7, IronPort, OLFEO
    Relai de messagerie : IronPort
    Hardening noyau et système de serveur BSD / Linux (RedHat-Debian)

  • SOLUZEN - Consultant Sécurité des Systèmes d'Information

    2004 - 2006 Administrateur et chargé de la maintenance du réseau local de l'entreprise.
    Interlocuteur technique des clients de SOLUZEN lors du déroulement de leur projet sécurité

    Installation et migration de FIREWALL (Watchguard, IPCOP)
    Mise en place d'architecture antivirus TrendMicro Serveur et station (Interscan VirusWall, Client-serveur messaging suite)
    Hardening serveurs (MICROSOFT 2000/2003 et LINUX) et stations de travail (MICROSOFT 2000/XP et LINUX)

    Mise en place d'une démarche complète d'audit et de réduction des vulnérabilités dans un réseau local
    Mise en place d'une démarche complète pour une mise en place efficace du patch management (Gestion des correctifs Windows et autres) dans un réseau local

    Mission de formation auprès des clients SOLUZEN
    Mission d'etude sur les gammes de produit KASPERSKYAV, SafeBoot et Security BOX

    Réalisation d'un portail Intranet sécurisé (HTTPS/APACHE/PHP/POSTGRESQL) basé sur DEBIAN STABLE 3.1 fournissant :
    - Une vue globale de sa sécurité (Tableau de Bord)
    - Une analyse des logs de SQUID en temps réel
    - Un moteur d'analyse de log en PHP basé sur un serveur SYSLOG et un agent en PERL renseignant une base de donnée POSTGRESQL en temps réel.

Formations

Réseau