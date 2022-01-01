Menu

Sylvain RIVES

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Réseaux informatiques
Télécommunications
Programmation
Électronique
Administration réseaux
Développement web
LAN
Sécurité informatique
WLAN
WAN
GNU/Linux
SQL
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Linux Debian
Linux
LDAP
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java
JScript
HTML5
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Asterisk
Apache WEB Server
Active Directory
AJAX
Cisco IOS
Visioconférence et audioconférence
Cisco
Microsoft Exchange
Microsoft Lync Server
Microsens
Cisco ASA
Nortel
Avaya
Supervision réseau WhatsUpGold Administration
Avaya switches
VMware
Virtualization
VMware vSphere
GPO
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Skype
Time Navigator
JavaScript
Access Point
Analogique
DECT
Firewalls
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Microsoft SharePoint
PowerShell
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Windows Server

Entreprises

  • Squad - Administrateur réseau

    PARIS 2019 - maintenant

  • Centre Hospitalier de Cannes - Technicien supérieur

    Support utilisateur (logiciels métier et matériels)
    Administration du réseau :
    * FW Cisco ASA 5525 et 5505 Firepower Cisco, Email Security Virtual Appliance, Pont Visio MCU Cisco
    * Switch HP Hyper Convergé, Switch Avaya, Nortel et Microsens
    * Contrôleur Wifi Aruba/ AirWave, NAC Juniper
    * Supervision réseau WhatsUpGold Administration système :
    * Virtualisation VMWARE / VSPHERE, HYPERV et Nutanix
    * Administration serveur Windows 2003, 2008, 2012R2, 2016
    * Microsoft Active Directory / GPO, Exchange 2003/2012, Skype Enterprise
    * Cluster de serveur de fichier Windows
    * Système de sauvegarde Time Navigator et VEEAM

  • ConztanZ - Administrateur système et réseau en alternance

    2013 - 2014 Administration du système informatique :
    * Poste utilisateur
    * Réseau
    Etude de solution pour la sécurisation des données, évolution de l'infrastructure

  • NICETIC - Développeur Web

    2013 - 2013 Développement d'un site web de supervision de bâtiment équipé en domotique
    Langages utilisés : HTML5, PHP, CSS3, JavaScript et AJAX

Formations

Réseau