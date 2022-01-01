Sylvain ROGER

Mes compétences :
Audit
Audit sécurité
Sécurité
Sécurité SI
Conseil
Management
Gestion de projet
Contrôle interne
Cissp
Certified Information Systems Auditor
Entreprises
Solucom
puteauxmaintenant
Société Générale
- Responsable adjoint des Opérations de Production SI pour la Banque de Détail
PARIS2016 - maintenantesponsable adjoint du pôle GTS/RET/OPM en charge au niveau infrastructures :
- Des processus de production Incidents / Changements / Problèmes
- Du pilotage de la production informatique (activités de supervision)
- De la construction et du suivi du plan de production Mainframe
- De l'exploitation des habilitations techniques et des applications de sécurité
- De la métrologie et de la facturation
- Du plan de continuité des infrastructures Banque de détail et Directions Centrales
Enseignes : Société Générale, Crédit du Nord, GTPS, Directions Centrales et Filiales Africaines
Pôle GTS/RET/OPM : 160 collaborateurs
Société Générale
- Head of IT Infrastructure and Security Audit
PARIS2014 - 2016In charge of the team conducting audit missions on a worldwide perimeter on IT infrastructures and Security of Information systems :
- People management (>10 auditors): recruitment, evaluation, missions planification, training...
- Supervisor of audit missions on Information Systems of various Business Lines (French and International Retail Banking, CIB, specialized financial services...)
- IT infrastructure and security audit worldwide lead
Professional certifications: CISA, CISM, CISSP, CRISC, ISO27005RM
Société Générale
- Deputy head of IT infrastructure and security audit team, CISA, CISM, CISSP, CRISC, ISO27005 RM
PARIS2012 - 2014- Assistance for coordination of audit plan definition and realization
- Supervision of audit missions on Information Systems of various Business Lines (French and International Retail Banking, CIB, specialized financial services...)
- Head of audit missions on various IS topics: IS organization, outsourcing, infrastructures, security, business continuity...
Société Générale
- IT infrastructure and Security audit, CISA, CISM, CISSP
PARIS2010 - 2011In charge of conducting audit missions on a worldwide perimeter on:
- IT infrastructures ;
- Security of Information systems (Internet environment included).
Management of audit team from 1 to 4 auditors.
In particular in charge of :
- covering the Group entity GTS (Group Technologies and Services), for which most of the autonomous missions are led (review of IS process - budget, organization, strategy, change management, incident management, continuity management... -and technical architectures);
- bringing expertise to other audit teams during joined missions.
2004 - 2010IS Security Project Manager / IS Security Auditor :
- Security audits performed for Banks, Industry,... on a worldwide perimeter
- Expert in Network & Systems Security
- Development of Audit methodology and evaluation tools
Also in charge of the development of IS Security audit services:
- Commercial development
- Coordination of auditors' team
- Knowledge management