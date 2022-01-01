Menu

Sylvain ROGER

puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Audit sécurité
Sécurité
Sécurité SI
Conseil
Management
Gestion de projet
Contrôle interne
Cissp
Certified Information Systems Auditor

Entreprises

  • Solucom

    puteaux maintenant

  • Société Générale - Responsable adjoint des Opérations de Production SI pour la Banque de Détail

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant esponsable adjoint du pôle GTS/RET/OPM en charge au niveau infrastructures :
    - Des processus de production Incidents / Changements / Problèmes
    - Du pilotage de la production informatique (activités de supervision)
    - De la construction et du suivi du plan de production Mainframe
    - De l'exploitation des habilitations techniques et des applications de sécurité
    - De la métrologie et de la facturation
    - Du plan de continuité des infrastructures Banque de détail et Directions Centrales

    Enseignes : Société Générale, Crédit du Nord, GTPS, Directions Centrales et Filiales Africaines
    Pôle GTS/RET/OPM : 160 collaborateurs

  • Société Générale - Head of IT Infrastructure and Security Audit

    PARIS 2014 - 2016 In charge of the team conducting audit missions on a worldwide perimeter on IT infrastructures and Security of Information systems :
    - People management (>10 auditors): recruitment, evaluation, missions planification, training...
    - Supervisor of audit missions on Information Systems of various Business Lines (French and International Retail Banking, CIB, specialized financial services...)
    - IT infrastructure and security audit worldwide lead

    Professional certifications: CISA, CISM, CISSP, CRISC, ISO27005RM

  • Société Générale - Deputy head of IT infrastructure and security audit team, CISA, CISM, CISSP, CRISC, ISO27005 RM

    PARIS 2012 - 2014 - Assistance for coordination of audit plan definition and realization
    - Supervision of audit missions on Information Systems of various Business Lines (French and International Retail Banking, CIB, specialized financial services...)
    - Head of audit missions on various IS topics: IS organization, outsourcing, infrastructures, security, business continuity...

  • Société Générale - IT infrastructure and Security audit, CISA, CISM, CISSP

    PARIS 2010 - 2011 In charge of conducting audit missions on a worldwide perimeter on:
    - IT infrastructures ;
    - Security of Information systems (Internet environment included).
    Management of audit team from 1 to 4 auditors.

    In particular in charge of :
    - covering the Group entity GTS (Group Technologies and Services), for which most of the autonomous missions are led (review of IS process - budget, organization, strategy, change management, incident management, continuity management... -and technical architectures);
    - bringing expertise to other audit teams during joined missions.

  • Groupe Solucom - Senior Consultant & Project Manager, CISA, CISM, CISSP

    2004 - 2010 IS Security Project Manager / IS Security Auditor :
    - Security audits performed for Banks, Industry,... on a worldwide perimeter
    - Expert in Network & Systems Security
    - Development of Audit methodology and evaluation tools

    Also in charge of the development of IS Security audit services:
    - Commercial development
    - Coordination of auditors' team
    - Knowledge management

Formations

Réseau