Menu

Sylvain ROGUET

Carquefou

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil technique
Talend
Windev
Microsoft SQL Server
Management

Entreprises

  • EXPLORE - Responsable informatique

    Carquefou 2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • LA JOLIVERIE

    St Sebastien Sur Loire 1998 - 2000 BTS Informatique de Gestion

  • LA JOLIVERIE

    St Sebastien Sur Loire 1997 - 1998 BTS Actions et communication commerciales

Réseau