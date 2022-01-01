Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain ROGUET
Ajouter
Sylvain ROGUET
Carquefou
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil technique
Talend
Windev
Microsoft SQL Server
Management
Entreprises
EXPLORE
- Responsable informatique
Carquefou
2001 - maintenant
Formations
LA JOLIVERIE
St Sebastien Sur Loire
1998 - 2000
BTS Informatique de Gestion
LA JOLIVERIE
St Sebastien Sur Loire
1997 - 1998
BTS Actions et communication commerciales
Réseau
Amélie LE SOUCHU
Anne BAUDIN
Anthony GUILLEMET
Camille SIGAUDÈS
Carine BROCHARD-LOREY
Claudine THOMAS
Emmanuelle JAWHARI
Fanny LALLEMAND
Julien PICHON
Justine RAMILISON