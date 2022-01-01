Sylvain SABY

Serial innovator with data driven and problem solving mindset. I bring pragmatic solutions to big problems and small questions that companies faces. Efficient at a wide range of levels from executive strategy to deep technical insight. I’m the bridge of the company between business, management and technical staff. Most efficient at CTO or VPoE level.



Passionate about all kind of technologies, I began coding games at 9 on an Oric Atmos and completely rebuild my first car at 18 (the second rebuild was a vintage race car that I raced it at national level for 2 years :)



Since 2011, I focused on the data revolution : possibilities it brings for companies and people, new tools and architectures designs, changes in the way we work with data and with data scientists.