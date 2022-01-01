Retail
Sylvain SAOULE
ABIDJAN
En résumé
HOMME DYNAMIQUE-PROACTIF-OUVERT-AMBITIEUX-STUDIEUX
Entreprises
Direction Générale des Impôts de Côte d'Ivoire
- Assistant Comptable
2012 - maintenant
DIRECTION GENERALE DES IMPOTS
- Assistant Comptable
2012 - maintenant
BG-SERVICES
- SOUS DIRECTEUR
2011 - 2012
BG-SERVICES/GROUPE ESSIM
- RESPONSABLE FINANCIER/RESPONSABLE DU PERSONNEL
2010 - 2011
BG-SERVICES/GROUPE ESSIM
- CHEF COMPTABLE
2008 - 2010
BG-SERVICES
- COMPTABLE
2006 - 2008
BG-SERVICES
- STAGIAIRE
2005 - 2005
Assistance en comptabilité
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Et De Gestion - ECG (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2012
INGENIEUR AUDIT FINANCES ET CONTROLE DE GESTION
Réseau
Jean-Luc GASTINEL *
Lina BOUADOU
Yahi Jean Michel DAHOUE