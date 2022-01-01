Menu

Sylvain SAOULE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

HOMME DYNAMIQUE-PROACTIF-OUVERT-AMBITIEUX-STUDIEUX

Entreprises

  • Direction Générale des Impôts de Côte d'Ivoire - Assistant Comptable

    2012 - maintenant

  • BG-SERVICES - SOUS DIRECTEUR

    2011 - 2012

  • BG-SERVICES/GROUPE ESSIM - RESPONSABLE FINANCIER/RESPONSABLE DU PERSONNEL

    2010 - 2011

  • BG-SERVICES/GROUPE ESSIM - CHEF COMPTABLE

    2008 - 2010

  • BG-SERVICES - COMPTABLE

    2006 - 2008

  • BG-SERVICES - STAGIAIRE

    2005 - 2005 Assistance en comptabilité

Formations

  • Ecole De Commerce Et De Gestion - ECG (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2009 - 2012 INGENIEUR AUDIT FINANCES ET CONTROLE DE GESTION

Réseau