Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain SOLERTI
Ajouter
Sylvain SOLERTI
LUCENAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
L'accompagnement commercial
Entreprises
Commercium
- Fondateur
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Notre Dame De Mongré
Villefranche Saone
1971 - 1976
Réseau
Bernard MABILY
Christophe ALAMERCERY
Clémence ALLIX
Damien BELOT
Fabrice GABA
Gwénaël BOUTIN
Josélito NIETO
Laurence FOUILLEUL LE BAIL
Olivier HUYGHE
Patricia ROUSSET