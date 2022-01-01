Menu

Sylvain SPIQUEL

METZ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ICBC (Europe) S.A. - Chief Compliance Officer

    2013 - maintenant

  • Banque Havilland S.A. - Compliance Officer - Head of Risk & Control department

    2010 - 2013

  • Banque Havilland S.A. - Internal Auditor

    2009 - 2010

  • Kaupthing Bank Luxembourg - Project Manager

    2007 - 2009

  • Sella Bank Luxembourg - Head of Organization Department

    2003 - 2007

  • Sella Bank Luxembourg - Head of Banking Administration Department

    2002 - 2003

  • Société Européenne de Banque à Luxembourg - Compliance Officer OPC

    1999 - 2001

  • Société Européenne de Banque à Luxembourg - Internal Auditor

    1995 - 1999

Formations

  • Institut Commercial De Nancy (ICN) ICN (Nancy)

    Nancy 1994 - 1995 DESCI

  • Institut Commercial De Nancy (ICN) ICN (Nancy)

    Nancy 1991 - 1994 SUP'EST

