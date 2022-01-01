Sylvain SPIQUEL

-
ICBC (Europe) S.A.
- Chief Compliance Officer
2013 - maintenant
-
Banque Havilland S.A.
- Compliance Officer - Head of Risk & Control department
2010 - 2013
-
Banque Havilland S.A.
- Internal Auditor
2009 - 2010
-
Kaupthing Bank Luxembourg
- Project Manager
2007 - 2009
-
Sella Bank Luxembourg
- Head of Organization Department
2003 - 2007
-
Sella Bank Luxembourg
- Head of Banking Administration Department
2002 - 2003
-
Société Européenne de Banque à Luxembourg
- Compliance Officer OPC
1999 - 2001
-
Société Européenne de Banque à Luxembourg
- Internal Auditor
1995 - 1999