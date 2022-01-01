Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain STASIAK
Ajouter
Sylvain STASIAK
VICHY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Synapse Réseau
- Agent Commercial
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Jean Zay BTS CIRA
Jarny
1992 - 1994
bts technico commercial
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel