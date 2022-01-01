Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sylvain SUCHET
Sylvain SUCHET
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
Autocad
Excel
Tpm
GMAO
Nestlé Purina
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
maintenant
Nestle Purina
- Responsable Methodes Maintenance
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2002 - maintenant
Expert SAP Maintenance
FEURSMETAL
- Technicien Méthodes Maintenace
1999 - 2002
Mise en place d'une nouvelle GMAO (Carlmaster)
AFNOR Certification
Paris
2014 - 2014
Certification AFNOR Responsable maintenance
certifié 'Responsable Maintenance' par l' AFNOR
(Enregistrement AFNOR Certification sous le n° MMT001)
CIMI
Blois
2013 - 2014
Responsable Maintenance MMI12
Cycle de formation 'Responsable Maintenance' préparant à la certification AFNOR
(Enregistrement AFNOR Certification sous le n° MMT001)
IUT Jean Monnet TEDIM Gestion de production
Saint Etienne
1998 - 1999
DNTS GPAO/GMAO
IUT Jean Monnet
Roanne
1996 - 1998
DUT Génie Industriel et Maintenance
Lycée Sainte Barbe
St Etienne
1995 - 1996
Bac STI F3 Electrotechnique
Lycée Notre Dame Du Château (Monistrol Sur Loire)
Monistrol Sur Loire
1993 - 1995
Cedric CHAPUIS
Céline VERNAY
Charbonnier YVON
Daniel BISSARDON
David COURTE
Morgane MARTINEZ-PAT
Nicolas GONZALEZ
Philippe GAILLOU
Stéphane COURTINEL