Menu

Sylvain SUCHET

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Autocad
Excel
Tpm
GMAO

Entreprises

  • Nestlé Purina

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 maintenant

  • Nestle Purina - Responsable Methodes Maintenance

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2002 - maintenant Expert SAP Maintenance

  • FEURSMETAL - Technicien Méthodes Maintenace

    1999 - 2002 Mise en place d'une nouvelle GMAO (Carlmaster)

Formations

  • AFNOR Certification

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Certification AFNOR Responsable maintenance

    certifié 'Responsable Maintenance' par l' AFNOR
    (Enregistrement AFNOR Certification sous le n° MMT001)

  • CIMI

    Blois 2013 - 2014 Responsable Maintenance MMI12


    Cycle de formation 'Responsable Maintenance' préparant à la certification AFNOR
    (Enregistrement AFNOR Certification sous le n° MMT001)

  • IUT Jean Monnet TEDIM Gestion de production

    Saint Etienne 1998 - 1999 DNTS GPAO/GMAO

  • IUT Jean Monnet

    Roanne 1996 - 1998 DUT Génie Industriel et Maintenance

  • Lycée Sainte Barbe

    St Etienne 1995 - 1996 Bac STI F3 Electrotechnique

  • Lycée Notre Dame Du Château (Monistrol Sur Loire)

    Monistrol Sur Loire 1993 - 1995

Réseau