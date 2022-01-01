Menu

Sylvain SZCZYGIEL

RUEIL MALMAISON

Entreprises

  • American Express - Team Leader

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - maintenant

  • 5CA - Quality Lead

    2010 - 2012 Fields of Responsibility:

    *Responsible for the day-to-day operation of my projects (AMD, Jabra, Gameloft, Nearpod, Vlingo, Socomesit, Newsoft);
    *Responsible for short and long term financial performance of my projects;
    *Day-to-day communication with and reporting to clients;
    *Manage Team Leads and customer support agents’ needs and performance;
    *Meet and exceed monthly SLA targets;
    *Implement project change requests as well as new projects (AMD);
    *Monitor and improve project quality according to client’s requirements;
    *Analysis of performance and results;
    *Responsible for the logistics of the project;
    *Reporting to 5CA management about project status, performance and suggest changes/improvements.

  • N&D - Commercial

    2008 - 2009

  • Association Couleurs d'Empreintes - Président

    2007 - maintenant

  • Crédit du Nord - Assistant Comex

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • Lami Lutty - Assistant Export

    2005 - 2005

