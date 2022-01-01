Sylvain THEVENIAUD

Main Results:

- Initiate and Close a Worlwide reselling partnership with ASG (Allen System Group) – 70 sales offices Worldwide. PS’Soft was acquired in Feb 2011 by ASG following 2 successful years of parternship

- Manage analyst relationship to achieve very good positionning in Gartner (5th), Forrester (5th) and ECPWeb market report (5th) worlwide ranking just after big players HP, BMC, IBM and CA.

- Enable the conversion of major prospects such as Dendrite, MedQuest, Yellow Book, Goodrich Corp, and Ubisoft through the redefinition of the product offer for the North American Market: packaging & pricing, sales & prof. service team coaching

- Generate 1M$ revenue in 1 year (company total revenue 10M$) through upsell strategy with New IT Business Intelligence solution

- New Service Desk product definition through market & trends watch, field & customers feedback : 70 customers in 4 years.

- Helped the entreprise to grow from 500K€ to 10+M€. technical team from 2 to 30 people(+outsourcing), from 1 product to 15 products, 3 product lines (15 annual major, 60+ quaterly minor releases)

- Full revamp of the North American portfolio including Processes, Products, Marketing Tools, Documentation enable us to sign a reselling partnership with Amdhal for North America.

Successfully supported Technical Partnerships with Olivetti, Bull, Microsoft to drive company revenues



- co-working,bmg,lean startup evangelist



- Advisor role to the CEO, more particularly for M&A, and the software vendor alliances strategy.



- Seasoned technology executive and one of the industry’s leading pioneers and authorities on ITALM, SAM and ITSM



- Successfully spearheaded different management and executive positions in the enterprise software marketing and management areas, covering Strategic Alliances, Business Development, Product Marketing/Management, CTO and Head of Engineering.

- always asked as a spokesperson

M.B.A. , diploma in Computer Engineering. ITIL / Pragmatic Marketing certified.



Green, Green IT,Asset & Service Management, Software Library, License Compliance,Service Desk,Business Process Management,Inventory & Discovery,IT Asset Life Cycle Management,CMDB/BSM, ITIL



