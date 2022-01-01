Sylvain THEVENIAUD

Menu

Main Results:
- Initiate and Close a Worlwide reselling partnership with ASG (Allen System Group) – 70 sales offices Worldwide. PS’Soft was acquired in Feb 2011 by ASG following 2 successful years of parternship
- Manage analyst relationship to achieve very good positionning in Gartner (5th), Forrester (5th) and ECPWeb market report (5th) worlwide ranking just after big players HP, BMC, IBM and CA.
- Enable the conversion of major prospects such as Dendrite, MedQuest, Yellow Book, Goodrich Corp, and Ubisoft through the redefinition of the product offer for the North American Market: packaging & pricing, sales & prof. service team coaching
- Generate 1M$ revenue in 1 year (company total revenue 10M$) through upsell strategy with New IT Business Intelligence solution
- New Service Desk product definition through market & trends watch, field & customers feedback : 70 customers in 4 years.
- Helped the entreprise to grow from 500K€ to 10+M€. technical team from 2 to 30 people(+outsourcing), from 1 product to 15 products, 3 product lines (15 annual major, 60+ quaterly minor releases)
- Full revamp of the North American portfolio including Processes, Products, Marketing Tools, Documentation enable us to sign a reselling partnership with Amdhal for North America.
Successfully supported Technical Partnerships with Olivetti, Bull, Microsoft to drive company revenues

- co-working,bmg,lean startup evangelist

- Advisor role to the CEO, more particularly for M&A, and the software vendor alliances strategy.

- Seasoned technology executive and one of the industry’s leading pioneers and authorities on ITALM, SAM and ITSM

- Successfully spearheaded different management and executive positions in the enterprise software marketing and management areas, covering Strategic Alliances, Business Development, Product Marketing/Management, CTO and Head of Engineering.
- always asked as a spokesperson
M.B.A. , diploma in Computer Engineering. ITIL / Pragmatic Marketing certified.

Green, Green IT,Asset & Service Management, Software Library, License Compliance,Service Desk,Business Process Management,Inventory & Discovery,IT Asset Life Cycle Management,CMDB/BSM, ITIL

  • ITN GROUP - DIrecteur Stratégie & Marketing

    Valbonne, Sophia-Antipolis 2013 - maintenant

  • WooElse - Fondateur

    2012 - maintenant Conseil en stratégie et BizDev en software plus particulièrement dans l'IT

    Exemple de réalisation : Cloud Computing, Energies renouvelables, Recrutement Handicap (Talents Handicap)

  • JOBpass - Startup Project Founder

    2011 - 2012 - Create Business Plan, Executive Summary and Legal documents :customer agreement, stockholder’s agreement
    - Negotiate and close deals with partners & customers, develop fundraising process
    - Design & prototype the Web and Mobile services (Scrum, Ruby on Rails, Pivotal Tracker, iOS)

  • RivieraCube - Co-Founder & President

    2010 - maintenant French Riviera Digital Association

    - Event: LeR3 - March 2011 – 4 days, 150 attendees, 15 sponsors, first Sophia Antipolis Startup Weekend. Startup
    - Acceleration Program: Incube program creation and launch with public & private partners, 3 months, 3 startups
    - WebTV : :Startup-Show.com co-creation and launch – The French Riviera Entrepreneur WebTv.
    - Hackathon (Startup Contest) Etourism OpenData Winner - 2012 – Digital Concierge Project for Hotel & Camping (ZenMeUp)

  • BDNA / PS'Soft - Vice President Strategy - San Francisco - Sophia Antipolis

    2009 - 2010 150 people, 20M€ Revenue, Fortune 500 and SMB worldwide customers from all sectors public and private
    Sophia Antipolis (France), Mountain View (California), US Executive team member- 50% of my time in the US

    - Lead product strategy/vision, product management and product marketing teams and activiities – 15+ solutions, 4 lines
    - Negotiate and develop global strategic partnership agreement and technology partnerships with key market players (eg:Microsoft)
    - Identify and develop new markets and business opportunities
    - Lead discussions with Executive team and obtain strategy buy-in Analyze merger & acquisition opportunities : business case, business synergies and ROI analysis Manage resellers, OEM and Joint Software Development Program agreements
    - Drive and implement post fusion strategy: offers repackaging, cross-countries / solution’s lines up-sell and cross-sell strategy

    Key achievement: Worldwide reselling partnership with Allen System Group (ASG), a 1B$ software company
    70 sales offices Worldwide. PS’Soft was acquired in April 2011 by ASG following 2 successful years of parternship.

  • PS'Soft - Director Product & Business Developement

    2008 - 2008

