Sylvain TISSERONT

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Office 2010
Matlab/simulink
ANSYS Workbench
Abaqus
Catia v5
AUTOCAD 2010
Microsoft Excel
MathCAD
communication skills
Visual Basic for Applications
Pipe Support
Petroleum
Microsoft PowerPoint
Management
Isymost - NSO
Entreprises
NCI Consulting
- General Engineer
2016 - maintenantMissions consists in study structural integrity of various Structure under different configurations :
1 - Management study of a pipe support under seismic conditions ( Isymost-Nso and Ansys workbench) according to Eurocode Standads
2 - Structural Studies of PowerPlants systems
Technip
- Structural Engineer
Paris2013 - 20161 - Management of two 600 Tons module installed on a petroleum platform :
- Conception, by managing designers
- Computations, by checking the structural integrity of modules in different phases as lifting,
transportation or In-Place, in accordance with Eurocodes, DNV and Norsok standards.
Client and contractor support, by solving issues, answer comment or manage discussions
between stakeholders.
2 - Several tasks, as elasto-plastic computation on specific connections, lifting studies on
other modules, sea-fastening details computation or standard joint justification.
Sandow Technic
- Ingénieur Production et bureau d'étude
2012 - 2012-Gestion de production : Etablissement du planning ouvrier, gestion des coûts et des délais- Gestions de projets : Participation à la master Class LMS pour le test de vibration sur F-16, réalisation de projet techniques pour différents constructeurs.
Projet technique dans le ferroviaire pour la réalisation d’un montage de sangles, dans l’automobile pour la réalisation de crash test, et dans l’aéronautique pour les tests de vibrations.
Nissan West Europe
- Trainee Engineer
Voisins-le-Bretonneux2010 - 2011Establishment of a workshop catalog for garage equip-
ment, development of safetst andards for electric ve-
hicles NISSAN LEAF and creation of vehicles repair Trainee Engineer
process Software used : Excel,
Ansys Workbench, Mathcad, Isymost
Formations
Louisiana Tech University (Ruston)
Ruston2011 - 2012Student Exchange
Student exchange
is an exchange partners university, where managment, mechanical en-
gineering and english knowledge are deepend
Paris La Défense2007 - 2012Mechanical Spec
ESILV, is a general engineering school where t educationnal project revolves around science and digital
Ecole Supérieur d'Ingénieur Léonard tecnologies combined wit4 major specializations :
de Vinci (ESILV) IT, Mechanical, quantit ative Finance and New Energy
Bachelor degree Scientific - Engineering Science (SI) - European