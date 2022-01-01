Menu

Sylvain TISSERONT

NANTERRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Office 2010
Matlab/simulink
ANSYS Workbench
Abaqus
Catia v5
AUTOCAD 2010
Microsoft Excel
MathCAD
communication skills
Visual Basic for Applications
Pipe Support
Petroleum
Microsoft PowerPoint
Management
Isymost - NSO

Entreprises

  • NCI Consulting - General Engineer

    2016 - maintenant Missions consists in study structural integrity of various Structure under different configurations :
    1 - Management study of a pipe support under seismic conditions ( Isymost-Nso and Ansys workbench) according to Eurocode Standads
    2 - Structural Studies of PowerPlants systems

  • Technip - Structural Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2016 1 - Management of two 600 Tons module installed on a petroleum platform :
    - Conception, by managing designers
    - Computations, by checking the structural integrity of modules in different phases as lifting,
    transportation or In-Place, in accordance with Eurocodes, DNV and Norsok standards.
    Client and contractor support, by solving issues, answer comment or manage discussions
    between stakeholders.
    2 - Several tasks, as elasto-plastic computation on specific connections, lifting studies on
    other modules, sea-fastening details computation or standard joint justification.

  • Sandow Technic - Ingénieur Production et bureau d'étude

    2012 - 2012 -Gestion de production : Etablissement du planning ouvrier, gestion des coûts et des délais- Gestions de projets : Participation à la master Class LMS pour le test de vibration sur F-16, réalisation de projet techniques pour différents constructeurs.
    Projet technique dans le ferroviaire pour la réalisation d’un montage de sangles, dans l’automobile pour la réalisation de crash test, et dans l’aéronautique pour les tests de vibrations.

  • Nissan West Europe - Trainee Engineer

    Voisins-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2011 Establishment of a workshop catalog for garage equip-
    ment, development of safetst andards for electric ve-
    hicles NISSAN LEAF and creation of vehicles repair Trainee Engineer
    process Software used : Excel,
    Ansys Workbench, Mathcad, Isymost

Formations

  • Louisiana Tech University (Ruston)

    Ruston 2011 - 2012 Student Exchange

    Student exchange
    is an exchange partners university, where managment, mechanical en-
    gineering and english knowledge are deepend
  • ESILV (Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs Léonard De Vinci)

    Paris La Défense 2007 - 2012 Mechanical Spec
    ESILV, is a general engineering school where t educationnal project revolves around science and digital
    Ecole Supérieur d'Ingénieur Léonard tecnologies combined wit4 major specializations :
    de Vinci (ESILV) IT, Mechanical, quantit ative Finance and New Energy


    Bachelor degree Scientific - Engineering Science (SI) - European

Réseau