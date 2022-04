I'm currently working at Algolia, a french startup enabling developers to make their apps smarter with an outstanding search experience.



In my off-hours, I do lots of web-oriented developments, play a lot with Ruby on Rails, HTML, javascript and CSS.



Current interests :

- Java, C++, Ruby

- Indexing, Solr, Lucene, ElasticSearch

- NLP, text mining

- BigData

- Technical challenges, working on high-volume data



Mes compétences :

C++

Nlp

Java

Nosql

High availability