Sylvain VELLEINE
Sylvain VELLEINE
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
Basaltiq
- Directeur agence
Paris
2017 - maintenant
CHARBON BLEU
- Chef d'entreprise
PARIS
2009 - maintenant
ULTEAMA
- Chef de projets - Opérations spéciales
2001 - 2008
B.W.A.
- Président
2000 - 2008
B.W.A., l'association des Jeunes Auvergnats à Paris, est le réseau d'entraide des jeunes originaires du Massif Central.
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique D'Electronique Et D'Automatique ESIEA
Paris
1997 - 1999
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1994 - 1997
Physique Fondamentale
Lycée Francois D'Estaing
Rodez
1991 - 1994
Bac C
Réseau
Adeline LABORDE
Anne Christine WEISS
Claire RONDEPIERRE
Diane DE CHAPPOTIN
Francois GOURICHON
Guillaume BEREZAY
Julien FEUILLADE
Mathieu GARNIER
Romain GUÉDÉ
Thomas DARNOIS