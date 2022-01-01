Retail
Sylvain VUILLEMENOT
Sylvain VUILLEMENOT
Beauchastel
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
efitam
- Programmeur laser
Beauchastel
1988 - 2016
Formations
Lycée Luxembourg
Vesoul
1982 - 1984
BEP traceur en chaudronnerie
Réseau
Maria PERRET