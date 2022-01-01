Retail
Sylvere BUGNON
Sylvere BUGNON
PARMAIN
Environnement S.A.
- Responsable du management d'affaires
2011 - maintenant
ABB Robotique
- Ingenieur Process
Cergy
2005 - 2010
ABB
- Chargé d'affaires
Cergy
1990 - 2005
Graco robotic's
- Chef de projet
1985 - 1990
Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Publics, du Bâtiment et de l'Industrie
Paris
1980 - 1983
Ingénieur ME83
Didier FABULET
Dominique LIUZZO
Francis GASLAIS
Laurent FRAYSSINET
Mathieu POUJOL
Matthieu TINTILLIER
Nicolas BOUSSARD
Philippe BRIDON
Philippe CERVEAU
Kuka Systems Aerospace (Le Haillan)
Yvon LE NOAN
