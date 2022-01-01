Menu

Sylvie LEBRUN

SAINT VINCENT DE TYROSSE

Entreprises

  • Charlott Lingerie - Conseillère en lingerie

    2008 - maintenant

  • Completel - Analyste facturation client

    La Défense Cedex 2003 - 2008

  • SFR Business Team - RESPONSABLE PARCOURS CLIENTS - VENTES DIRECTES

    Saint-Denis 2000 - 2003

  • CEGETEL LE 7 - RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATION DES VENTES

    1999 - 2000

  • CEGETEL ENTREPRISE - Gestion partenaires fournisseurs

    1998 - 1999

  • BRITISH TELECOM - Coordinatrice Technique

    1993 - 1998

  • BRITISH TELECOM - SECRETAIRE

    1981 - 1993 Secrétaire Bilingue Administrative/juridique/commerciale/export au sein de différentes entreprises tells que BT/Thomson/ITT Flygt/La Scac

