Sylvie LEBRUN
Sylvie LEBRUN
SAINT VINCENT DE TYROSSE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Charlott Lingerie
- Conseillère en lingerie
2008 - maintenant
Completel
- Analyste facturation client
La Défense Cedex
2003 - 2008
SFR Business Team
- RESPONSABLE PARCOURS CLIENTS - VENTES DIRECTES
Saint-Denis
2000 - 2003
CEGETEL LE 7
- RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATION DES VENTES
1999 - 2000
CEGETEL ENTREPRISE
- Gestion partenaires fournisseurs
1998 - 1999
BRITISH TELECOM
- Coordinatrice Technique
1993 - 1998
BRITISH TELECOM
- SECRETAIRE
1981 - 1993
Secrétaire Bilingue Administrative/juridique/commerciale/export au sein de différentes entreprises tells que BT/Thomson/ITT Flygt/La Scac
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Béa LOSAPPIO
Beatrice PEYTOUREAU
Claudine BRIET
Emmanuelle BRUSADIN
Jean-François JOLIVOT
Laurence GILLOT
Marie-Claude TIBERGHIEN
Sandra VICINI
Sébastien DROUARD
