Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvie SACRISTAIN
Ajouter
Sylvie SACRISTAIN
ASNIÈRES SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
S.T.A.M.
- Assistante Administrative et comerciale
maintenant
Challenge Déménagements
- Assistante Commerciale
2017 - 2017
Prise de rendez vous; relation clientèle
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain - Pierre CONCHON
Berings ROXANE
Boostez Vos Défences Immunitaires GRÂCE À VOS PROPRES CELLULES SOUCHES
Charles HERBELOT
Chokri ROMDHANA
Marie-Christine LEBLANC
Soizick FONTENEAU
Stephan SOALHAT
Yao Jean Jacques KOUAKOU