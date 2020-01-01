Menu

Tarek NECIB

  • Responsable des Systèmes d'Information
  • Cybergun
Suresnes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Office 365
Microsoft Windows
Mac OS
la maintenance réseau et serveurs
budgets
Visual Basic
VMware
Seagate Crystal Reports
8Sens ERP
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Sage Accounting Software
SAP HR ESS
SAP
PC Hardware
Wifi
MPLS
Fibre
Téléphonie Fixe et Mobile
VOIP
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows 7,8
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 2019 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
DBase
Citrix Winframe
Cisco Switches/Routers
Ciel Compta
Business Objects
Autocad
AutoSketch
3D Studio

Entreprises

  • Cybergun - Responsable des Systèmes d'Information

    Informatique | Suresnes (92150) 2018 - maintenant  Déménagement et installation de l'infrastructure Informatique du HQ
     Reporting, Administration d'ERP, Installation paramètrage MAC et PC
     Installation réseau Wifi UBIQUITI, Administration messagerie Google
     Administration Google Cloud et G suite
     Mise place d'une solution de sécurité pour les postes de travail et serveurs
     Migration de Mac OS El capitan et Sierra ->Mojave, Windows 7->10

  • AMCOR PACKAGING GLASS PHARMA/NIPRO PHARMAPACKAGING FRANCE - Responsable des Systèmes d'Informations

    2001 - 2017 • Prise en charge technique sur les sites de l’équipement Informatique et audiovisuel pour 350 membres du personnel.
    • Mise en place de l’infrastructure réseau multi sites Bureaux et Usines (nationale et internationale), à base d’équipements CISCO, HP, 3COM.
    • Mise en place et Administration de l'Active Directory
    • Administration et Migration Lotus Notes vers Microsoft Exchange,
    • Administration Microsoft Exchange
    • Migration de SI de divers Groupes (Wheaton, Alusuisse, Alcan, Amcor, Nipro)
    • Administration des serveurs (Installation et paramétrage du système d'exploitation, Monitoring, Gestion des comptes utilisateurs, Etablissement des configurations, Mise à jour des logiciels), Surveillance des salles serveurs (6 sites)
    • Définition et mise au point les configurations postes clients fixes et nomades/portables, Sécurisation des postes, Installation du VPN client.
    • Gestion d'un Parc machine d'environ 400 PC et Mac aussi bien Bureautique qu'industriel.
    • Téléphones et ordinateurs portables. Déploiement de parc de PC.
    • Migration vers les nouveaux systèmes d’exploitation du parc machine aussi bien bureautique qu’industriel.
    • Installation téléphonie VOIP, et management des 6 PABX Alcatel.
    • Maintien de l’Infrastructure des applications de gestion (ERP, PLM …)
    • Déploiement Client TSE (40 Users) pour connexion au serveur SAGE.
    • Migration de SAGE L100 base propriétaire vers SAGE L100 SQL
    • Mise en place et utilisation de B.O. XII pour les stats de l'entreprise
    • Aide à la Migration du système de l'ERP Sage L100 vers SAP.
    • Mise en place du réseau industriel de l’entreprise (5 Sites)
    • Test et mise en œuvre de nouveaux projets internationaux basés sur la technologie du type systèmes de vision industrielle Cognex.
    • Mise en place de systèmes SPC ou MSP.
    • Maintenance des systèmes industriels de l’entreprise.
    • Application de la politique de Sécurité en cohésion avec la stratégie globale de l’entreprise et du Groupe notamment Disaster Recovery Plan, VPN, Antivirus, Firewall
    • Installation et Maintenance de poste RH : PLEIADE Gestion des Temps et la Paie AXYS GP/GR
    • Aide à l'installation de logiciels CAO tels qu'INVERTOR d'AUTODESK
    • Veille technologique
    • Elaboration des budgets d’investissement.
    • Négociation des achats informatiques de l’entreprise.
    • Direction d’une équipe (5 personnes).

  • Alcan Packaging Glass Pharma / Nipro PharmaPackaging France - Contrôleur de Division & Chef Comptable

    1996 - 2001 Glass Tubing division (Glass manufacturing and converting):
    * Installation de Ciel Comptabilité et Ciel Gestion ;
    * Formation de 12 utilisateurs sur les 6 sites Français de l'entreprise
    * Analyse des comptes de bilan mensuels des 6 sites de l'entreprise et correction s'il y a lieu.
    * Génération des états financiers et organisation tous les mois des procédures de clôture des comptes mensuels.
    * Compilation des écritures du grand livre dans un délai très serré avec une précision proche de 100 %.
    * Recherche et analyse des problèmes de reporting pour améliorer les procédures d'opérations comptables.
    * Reporting financier pour le Groupe (Alcan). ;
    * Formation des nouveaux employés aux principes comptables et aux procédures de l'entreprise.
    * Calcul de l'impôt à payer en appliquant les taux prescrits, ainsi que les lois et les réglementations en vigueur.
    * Garant de l'application des procédures comptables et fiscales et du respect des délais de clôture des comptes.
    * En charge de la révision des comptes jusqu'à l'établissement de la liasse fiscale avec notamment le calcul de l'impôt sur les sociétés.
    * Collaboration avec le Commissaire aux Comptes et l'Expert-Comptable.
    * Conseil auprès de la direction et réalisation de tableaux de synthèse et reporting, outils nécessaires au pilotage stratégique.
    * Supervision de l'équipe des comptables de l'entreprise (12 pers.)
    * Migration du système de gestion VAX VMS et Ciel vers SAGE L100.
    * Récupération des données des anciens systèmes. ;
    * Import et vérification des données dans Sage Ligne 100
    * Formation des utilisateurs à l'utilisation de la compta. et de la gestion

