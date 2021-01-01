Tarik BOUDIAF

-
Wataniya Telecom Algeria (ooreroo)
- Mass Market vice Director (Prepaid, Postpaid, MBB, Roaming & Intrrnational, VAS & Devices)
2013 - maintenant
Wataniya Telecom Algérie
- B2B Marketing vice Director
2011 - 2013
Orascom Telecom Algérie
- Corporate Sales Senior Manager
Alger
2009 - 2011
Psitek (Pty) Ltd (Cape Town, South Africa)
- Business Development Manager : Middle East & North Africa region
2007 - 2009
- Managing and monitoring the Middle East & North African regional Branch.
- Managing the execution of MENA region strategy aligned to the company strategies and objectives
- The compilation and presentation of the regional market strategy and the customer strategies
- Opening up new opportunities and exploiting the opportunities that exist in North Africa and Middle East region
- Achieving sales growth, market domination and sustainable business
- Executive relationship building and strategic account management for key customers
- Management of customer support and service in MENA
- Monitoring the market and customer developments
- Accountability for the sales performance in MENA, as well as for the preparation and management of the regional expense budget
- Assuring the pre-sales and after-sales support including the customer training, technical support, solution crafting, problem resolution, etc
- Recording, tracking, following up and closing any customer support issues
- Ensuring compliance with SLA’s
Wataniya Telecom Algérie (Algiers, Algeria)
- Key Account Corporate Sales Manager
2004 - 2007
- Developing territory Key Account customers.
- Generating account strategy and business plan.
- Establishing and maintaining effective customer relations and ensuring a high customer retention ratio .
- Participate in developing and implementing effective marketing strategy and promotional programs.
- Ensuring the supervision, training and development of Account Manager sales team.
- Ensuring achievement/exceeding sales goals.
Pelsan (Istanbul, Turkey)
- Algeria Sales representative
2002 - 2004
Managed largest territory in region included retail, large merchandisers, distributor and wholesaler.
-Grew Lighting market and developed distribution as well as a small production unit.