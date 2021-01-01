Menu

Tarik BOUDIAF

ALGER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Wataniya Telecom Algeria (ooreroo) - Mass Market vice Director (Prepaid, Postpaid, MBB, Roaming & Intrrnational, VAS & Devices)

    2013 - maintenant

  • Wataniya Telecom Algérie - B2B Marketing vice Director

    2011 - 2013

  • Orascom Telecom Algérie - Corporate Sales Senior Manager

    Alger 2009 - 2011

  • Psitek (Pty) Ltd (Cape Town, South Africa) - Business Development Manager : Middle East & North Africa region

    2007 - 2009 - Managing and monitoring the Middle East & North African regional Branch.
    - Managing the execution of MENA region strategy aligned to the company strategies and objectives
    - The compilation and presentation of the regional market strategy and the customer strategies
    - Opening up new opportunities and exploiting the opportunities that exist in North Africa and Middle East region
    - Achieving sales growth, market domination and sustainable business
    - Executive relationship building and strategic account management for key customers
    - Management of customer support and service in MENA
    - Monitoring the market and customer developments
    - Accountability for the sales performance in MENA, as well as for the preparation and management of the regional expense budget
    - Assuring the pre-sales and after-sales support including the customer training, technical support, solution crafting, problem resolution, etc
    - Recording, tracking, following up and closing any customer support issues
    - Ensuring compliance with SLA’s

  • Wataniya Telecom Algérie (Algiers, Algeria) - Key Account Corporate Sales Manager

    2004 - 2007 - Developing territory Key Account customers.
    - Generating account strategy and business plan.
    - Establishing and maintaining effective customer relations and ensuring a high customer retention ratio .
    - Participate in developing and implementing effective marketing strategy and promotional programs.
    - Ensuring the supervision, training and development of Account Manager sales team.
    - Ensuring achievement/exceeding sales goals.

  • Pelsan (Istanbul, Turkey) - Algeria Sales representative

    2002 - 2004 Managed largest territory in region included retail, large merchandisers, distributor and wholesaler.
    -Grew Lighting market and developed distribution as well as a small production unit.

Formations

  • Translation And Interpreting Institut (Algiers)

    Algiers 1997 - 2001 Translation and Interpreting

    Faculty Algiers

Réseau