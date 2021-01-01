Tawfik BOUKAIS

Entreprises
-
Ericsson
- COORDINATEUR
MASSY
2013 - 2014
Langues maitrisées :
Arabe : très bon niveau.
Français : Bon niveau.
-
Sarl Raed Tel
- Superviseur
2012 - 2013
* Installation et intégration des RBS 6000.
* Swap du RBS 2000 à RBS 6000.
03- ERICSSON
* Un an de Coordination dans le projet d'installation 3G.
-
Sarl Scadacom
- Superviseur
2005 - 2012
* 06 Mois au MAURITANIE (INSTALATION RESEAU GSM). ;
* 06 Mois dans le projet de correction _ EL WATANIA (TRANSMISSION).
* 06 Mois dans le projet d'étude ABB. ;
* 06 Mois au TUNISIE dans le projet de ORANGE TUNISIE (3éme G).
* Coordinateur. ;
* 06 Mois de coordination dans le projet génie civil.
02- Sarl- RAED TEL
-
Entreprise Nationale
- Stagiaire
2003 - 2004
: entreprise Nationale Radio Diffusion Sonneur " L'ENRS".
* Fonction Grade :
* Technicien supérieur.
* Employeur :
01- Sarl -SCADA COM-Telecom Solution.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel