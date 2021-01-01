Tayeb MOUHCINE

-
Bel Spain
- General Manager
2013 - maintenant
Bel Group , North East Africa Region
- Regional Managing Director and Bel Egypt Chairman
2011 - 2013
Bel Egypt is a subsidiary of Bel Group .Bel Group is a French company specialised in the production and sales of famous and international cheese brands (Vache Qui Rit ,Kiri Boursin , Leerdammer ,Minibabybel..).
Bel Egypt is employing 1000 people ,producing for local market and is an export plateform for Middle East and Africa . .the North East Africa hub ( Egypt ,Libya and Sudan markets ) is a large and a growing market with leading positions for Bel products .
Bel Egypt
- Bel Egypt Managing Director and Chairman
2008 - 2011
Bel Egypt has a leading position in the Egyptian Market in the premium process cheese segment.
Bel Egypt
- Industrial Director
2004 - 2007
Implement the industrial and organisational strategies to reach the Group benchmark position (cost ,quality,safety , Customer service... ).
Pechiney Cebal Packaging ,France
- Industrial Director
1999 - 2003
In the packaging sector ,Cebal was a leading company in the packaging sector ,specialised in the production of aluminium cans for the health care ,pharmaceutical and perfemery sectors (Loreal ,3M ,Aventis ..).
Procter&Gamble
- Operation Director
Asnières-sur-Seine
1992 - 1999
Within the Supply Chain organisation ,Lead and manage the organisation to deliver the market demand (Tide and Ariel products) within the company standards (Quality ,H&SE ,Total deliver cost )