Tayeb MOUHCINE

MADRID

  • Bel Spain - General Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Bel Group , North East Africa Region - Regional Managing Director and Bel Egypt Chairman

    2011 - 2013 Bel Egypt is a subsidiary of Bel Group .Bel Group is a French company specialised in the production and sales of famous and international cheese brands (Vache Qui Rit ,Kiri Boursin , Leerdammer ,Minibabybel..).
    Bel Egypt is employing 1000 people ,producing for local market and is an export plateform for Middle East and Africa . .the North East Africa hub ( Egypt ,Libya and Sudan markets ) is a large and a growing market with leading positions for Bel products .

  • Bel Egypt - Bel Egypt Managing Director and Chairman

    2008 - 2011 Bel Egypt has a leading position in the Egyptian Market in the premium process cheese segment.

  • Bel Egypt - Industrial Director

    2004 - 2007 Implement the industrial and organisational strategies to reach the Group benchmark position (cost ,quality,safety , Customer service... ).

  • Pechiney Cebal Packaging ,France - Industrial Director

    1999 - 2003 In the packaging sector ,Cebal was a leading company in the packaging sector ,specialised in the production of aluminium cans for the health care ,pharmaceutical and perfemery sectors (Loreal ,3M ,Aventis ..).

  • Procter&Gamble - Operation Director

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1992 - 1999 Within the Supply Chain organisation ,Lead and manage the organisation to deliver the market demand (Tide and Ariel products) within the company standards (Quality ,H&SE ,Total deliver cost )

