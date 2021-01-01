Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tcheta A DOUKOURE
Ajouter
Tcheta A DOUKOURE
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Organisation
Organisation administrative
Entreprises
GROUPEMENT ORANGE SERVICES
- Operatrice de saisie
2011 - maintenant
Formations
EST-LOKO (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - maintenant
BTS SECRETARIAT DE DIRECTION BILINGUE
SECRETARIAT DE DIRECTION BILINGUE
Réseau
Elie NGOUAN
Georges KACOU
Jean Jacques SOHA
Kamagate SINDOU
Mamadou TRAORE
Ousmane TRAORE
Wha Ibrahim DOUMBIA
Yolande CANON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z