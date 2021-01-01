Retail
Tchulokele KONATE
Tchulokele KONATE
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
Af ingénieurie
- Technicien Energie
2014 - maintenant
G_ELEC
- Stage
2013 - 2013
Intégrateur de Ssolutions Indutrielle
- Electricien
2012 - 2012
INP_HB
- Stage de trois & Intégrateur de Solutions Industrielles
2011 - 2012
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (Yamoussoukro)
Yamoussoukro
2009 - 2012
DUT
Institut Nationale Polytechnique Félix Houphouët Boigny INPHB (Yamoussoukro)
Yamoussoukro
2009 - 2012
Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie (DUT)
INPHB (Yamoussoukro)
Yamoussoukro
2009 - 2012
Président du comité d'organisation de l'AEEMCI de l'INP-HB centre
Lycée Technique D'Abidjan (Cocody Abidjan)
Cocody Abidjan
2006 - 2009
Baccalaureate Degree
Réseau
Ahoulou ASSOHOUN WILFRIED ARNAUD
Arsene OUONLOUE
Ben Abdoulaye COULIBALY
Koffi GBAMELE
