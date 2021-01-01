Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Techer ANDRY
Ajouter
Techer ANDRY
REUNION
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Esthetique
Image de marque
Photographie
Réalisation
Web
Entreprises
Andry Techer
- Photographe, projet multimedia
2011 - maintenant
client: mfaz, influence, street wear, fashion wear, two angle paris.
Photographie en studio, exterieur, maquette.
Formations
ILOI (Le Port)
Le Port
2009 - 2012
Master Mulimedia
Chef de projet multimedia, art, graphisme, photographie
AMBROISE VOLLARD (Saint Pierre)
Saint Pierre
2005 - 2008
Arts Appliqués
Design, Stylisme, Art
Réseau
Anthony HOARAU
Christopher LAO THIANE
Claudine LOEWENHAUPT-LIONET
Eloise LALLEMAND
Géovani RALANDISON
Gianni CANNAKE
Grégory BENARD
Johan TURPIN
Romain TECHER
Sébastien BRIET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z