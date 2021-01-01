Menu

Techer ANDRY

REUNION

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Esthetique
Image de marque
Photographie
Réalisation
Web

Entreprises

  • Andry Techer - Photographe, projet multimedia

    2011 - maintenant client: mfaz, influence, street wear, fashion wear, two angle paris.
    Photographie en studio, exterieur, maquette.

Formations

  • ILOI (Le Port)

    Le Port 2009 - 2012 Master Mulimedia

    Chef de projet multimedia, art, graphisme, photographie

  • AMBROISE VOLLARD (Saint Pierre)

    Saint Pierre 2005 - 2008 Arts Appliqués

    Design, Stylisme, Art

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :