Teddy BARBIER

EPERVANS

Entreprises

  • Veuve ambal-Prosper maufoux-Andre Delorme - Responsable commercial

    maintenant

  • Cave des vignerons de bel air - Responsable commercial FRANCE

    2008 - 2011

  • METRO - Manager de rayon frais

    2006 - 2008

  • METRO - Chef de file bourgogne

    2002 - 2006

  • Metro - Manager de rayon cave

    1997 - 2002

Formations

  • Legta Davaye (Davaye)

    Davaye 1993 - 1994 vins et spiritueux

    bts tcvs

