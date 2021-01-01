Menu

Teddy BLANDZINSKI

LENS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lens

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Kaefer wanner - Isolation thermique

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Voltaire (Wingles)

    Wingles 2007 - maintenant bep maintenance

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :