Teddy BONTEMPS

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

En recherche d'opportunités, n'hésitez pas a me contacter.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Workstation
Wi-Fi
VMware
Unbuntu
Routage
Open Office
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Excel
Mac OS X
Linux Debian
Helpdesk
Fusion
FTP
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • OPEN - Technicien Helpdesk

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - maintenant Prise en charge d'appel d'utilisateurs.
    Ouverture,prise en charge et résolution de tickets d'incidents
    de niveau 0-1.
    Gestion des utilisateurs au sein de l'Active Directory.

  • SDIS 37 - Stagiaire Service informatique

    2015 - 2015 - Mise en place d’un serveur de mise à jour (WSUS 3.0)
    -  Réparations matérielles et logicielles
    -  Déploiement d’une vingtaine de postes client via
    Mandriva Pulse
    - Assistance à utilisateurs – Helpdesk niveau 1
    -  Maintenance des postes informatique
    -  Changement de composants
    -  Mise en place de Team Viewer 10

  • Vaugeois electronique - Agent Technique Audiovisuel

    Saint-Avertin 2009 - 2015

Formations

  • CEFIM

    Tours 2015 - 2015 Certification de Technicien d'Assistance en Informatique

  • CFAI Centre

    Amboise 2007 - 2009 BAC PRO S.E.N

  • CFA Aforproba

    Saint Pierre Des Corps 2005 - 2007 CAP Electricien du Batiment

