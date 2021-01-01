Menu

Teddy CASSIER

Brive

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Salins-les-Bains

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Krill - Commercial

    Brive 2017 - maintenant

  • Restaurant Le Champagney - Directeur d'exploitation

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :