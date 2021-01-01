Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Teddy COUDREY
CAEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ifalou
- Gérant / Chef de projet / Développeur
maintenant
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
1996 - 2001
Traitement et analyse d'images
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
1996 - 1997
Cours tableur en DEUG B
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
1995 - 2001
Informatique
Université Caen Basse Normandie DUT GEA
Cherbourg Octeville
1993 - 1995
Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle
Lycée Alain Chartier
Bayeux
1985 - 1993
Mathématiques
Réseau
David MARTIN
Denis THELLIER
Feng Chu COUDREY
Florent BOBO *
Hind BERNOUSSI
Laurent PEREZ
Laurent RIVOGNAC
Raphael BRETON
Sophie RAULD
