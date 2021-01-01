Teddy GARNIER

Mes compétences :
GPL
Industrie
Gaz
Environnement
Sécurité
Qualité
Pétrole
Risques industriels
Entreprises
VITOGAZ FRANCE
- HSEQ Manager
Puteaux2017 - maintenant
VITOGAZ MADAGASCAR (subsidiary of RUBIS ENERGIE)
- Head of Operations
2014 - 2017In charge of:
- Overseeing and coordinating all LPG terminals and filling plants activity (6000m3 cumulated of butane), which includes investments, construction, maintenance, safety and security,
relations with appropriate Governmental bodies, inventories and fixed costs controls
- Supervising LPG imports and custom clearances
- Contracts and relationship with hauliers
- LPG cylinders and tanks investments, maintenance and inventories
- Recruiting, motivating and training suitable people for the Operation Department,
- LPG dispatching
- Preparing and submitting to the general management the annual business plan and budget of the Operation Department and ensuring that forecasts and targets are met
FRANGAZ (subsidiary of RUBIS ENERGIE)
- LPG Filling Plants Manager
2011 - 2014France -11 (Aude) et 51 (Marne)
Manager of filling plants and deposits (6250m3 cumulated of propane and butane) for more 30000T/an in the South (11) and East (51) of France
- Prepare and perform CAPEX and OPEX budgets for the filling plants
- Supervise and develop staff management (formation, vacation, recruitment…)
- Improve the methods of production for an optimization of the costs with equivalent quality
- Perform and plan the supplies and deliveries of LPG cylinders in the filling plants
- Collaboration with Financial team to prepare and to perform CAPEX and OPEX budgets for the LPG department (cylinders, filling plant, trucks, customers tanks…)
- Initiation and monitoring for LPG department (cylinders, filling plant, trucks, customers tanks…) projects and maintenance actions.
- Implementation of the Safety Management System and monitoring of the HSSE KPI for LPG department
- Management of the HSSE risk assessment, emergency procedures. Carriage of Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor, Road LPG Emergency Safety Advisor, Competent Persons in Radiation Protection, others credentials of the CFBP (French Committee for Propane & Butane activities) …
- Monitoring HSE and quality operations as customer in 2 supplier’s filling plants and for the LPG transport on French overseas territories .
- Management of the technical and commercial specifications (cylinders, hats, machines, piping…) and performing audits on supplier’s plants.
- Management of installation and maintenance of the small capacity tanks for home and industry.
- Monitoring of the LPG supply operations realized by ship or pipe.
- Monitoring of stocks ( JDewards, SAGE, etc…)
Royal Dutch Shell
- LPG HSE Advisor
Paris2004 - 2006LPG Filling Plant and Storage (Butane Mounded storage of 2 X 2500m³)
JV SHELL/TOTAL
GUADELOUPE - F.W.I
- Manager of the Quality system under ISO 9001 to comply with regulations and SHELL standards
- Monitoring and performing of the maintenance program in compliance with regulations and the BUTAGAZ standards