Teddy GEHIN
Teddy GEHIN
Le Blanc Mesnil Cedex
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Miele
- Responsable Corner
Le Blanc Mesnil Cedex
2013 - 2014
Miele
- Animateur réseau
Le Blanc Mesnil Cedex
2012 - 2013
Orange France
- Conseiller commercial
2009 - 2012
Formations
Pôle Formation - CCI Strasbourg
2012 - 2013
Bachelor Manager Commercial
IUT COLMAR (Université De Haute Alsace) (Colmar)
Colmar
2009 - 2011
DUT Techniques de Commercialisation
Lycée Ribeaupierre
Ribeauville
2006 - 2009
Baccalauréat Scientifique
Réseau
Annabelle SEZNEC-VONNORDENSKJÖLD
Benjamin STRAUB
Estelle LE MOUELLIC
Florian GROSHAENY
Florian KESSLER
Lionel STIRN
Nina FREY
Olivier CLUR
Sandra MAY
Vincent BULBER
