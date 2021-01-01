Menu

Teddy LOISON

STAINS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Clinique de l'Estrée - Technicien informatique

    STAINS 2015 - 2015

  • auto-entreprise - Technicien informatique autodidacte

    Montpellier 1996 - 2015

Formations

  • Edugroupe / Microsoft Academy

    Paris La Défense 2015 - 2015 technicien de maintenance informatique et reseaux

  • Augustes Delaune (Drancy)

    Drancy 1984 - 1991
Annuaire des membres :