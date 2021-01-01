Menu

Teddy TRUCHOT

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Teddy is co-founder and partner at BlackDivine. Before BlackDivine, Teddy Truchot spent almost five years at SkyRecon Systems, a leading security software vendor as France Sales Manager. Teddy then participated in the creation and launch of Touchvibes, a leader in the BtoB Affiliate Marketing Programs. Soon after he launched the community website Gleeden.com as the COO and Speaker. Teddy has a master's degree from Epita-Epitech in Computer Science.

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Informatique
Ingénieur Commercial
Internet
Internet marketing
Marketing
Marketing internet
Sécurité
Sécurité informatique
Startup

Entreprises

  • Blackdivine LLC - Co Founder

    2008 - maintenant Blackdivine is a leading internet company with multiple fast-growing, highly-related brands serving loyal consumer audiences with operations in the US and Europe. BlackDivine is privately held and profitable.

  • SkyRecon Systems - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    2005 - 2008 In charged of private banking, luxury, telecoms andmedia sectors.
    Built up a pipeline of over 5 million € within a year.
    Signed over 60 new customers. (Lazard, Rothschild, Caisse-Epargne 1818, Palatine bank, Arabe Intercontinental Bank, Aegis Media, Groupe Mornay, 3 Suisses ...)
    Always Exceed Annual targets.
    In charged of SkyRecon’s top 3 channel parters.
    Selling through Direct and Indirect channel routes to market.

Formations

Annuaire des membres :