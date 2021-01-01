Teddy is co-founder and partner at BlackDivine. Before BlackDivine, Teddy Truchot spent almost five years at SkyRecon Systems, a leading security software vendor as France Sales Manager. Teddy then participated in the creation and launch of Touchvibes, a leader in the BtoB Affiliate Marketing Programs. Soon after he launched the community website Gleeden.com as the COO and Speaker. Teddy has a master's degree from Epita-Epitech in Computer Science.



