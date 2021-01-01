Teddy VAN DE KAMER

PROJECT ENGINEER - MANAGEMENT & MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

20 years experience in Management, Design and Project in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Fluid and Thermical for Automotive Industry, Energy, Aeronautical and Spatial Products.



Skills in Project Management, CAD - Computer Aided Design, FEM - Finite Element Analysis, CFD - Computational Fluid Dynamics,Thermal Analysis, Experimental Test Validation, International experiences, French, German and English speaking.



Graduate Mechanical Engineer in 2008 and MBA in 2010- Financial, Business environment of Projects, Management.



Mes compétences :

Aéronautique

Automatisme

Automobile

Calcul thermique

Catia

Conception

FLUENT

Industrie automobile

Management

Mécanique

mécatronique

Organisation

Plasturgie

Pro-Engineer

ProEngineer

SolidWorks

Validation