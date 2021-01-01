Menu

Teddy VAN DE KAMER

HOULGATE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Houlgate

En résumé

PROJECT ENGINEER - MANAGEMENT & MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
20 years experience in Management, Design and Project in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Fluid and Thermical for Automotive Industry, Energy, Aeronautical and Spatial Products.

Skills in Project Management, CAD - Computer Aided Design, FEM - Finite Element Analysis, CFD - Computational Fluid Dynamics,Thermal Analysis, Experimental Test Validation, International experiences, French, German and English speaking.

Graduate Mechanical Engineer in 2008 and MBA in 2010- Financial, Business environment of Projects, Management.

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Automatisme
Automobile
Calcul thermique
Catia
Conception
FLUENT
Industrie automobile
Management
Mécanique
mécatronique
Organisation
Plasturgie
Pro-Engineer
ProEngineer
SolidWorks
Validation

Entreprises

  • JENOPTIK - INGENIEUR PRODUIT

    2014 - maintenant Mesure de très haute précision, de dimensions, positions, géométries et formes de technologie pneumatique pour l'industrie automobile à l'international.

    Management de la production, lean manufacturing,

    Design et évolution de transducteurs électro-pneumatiques pour mesure dimensionnelle de haute précision analogique et numérique CAN BUS

    Expertise de la mesure pneumatique en écoulement sonique et contrôle de température, analyse CFD avec FLUENT

  • THERMOCOAX - INGENIEUR PROJET

    2011 - 2014 DEVELOPPEMENT DE SOLUTIONS THERMIQUES SUR MESURE (SYSTEMES DE CHAUFFE ET MESURE DE TEMPERATURE) DANS UN CONTEXTE INTERNATIONNAL (EUROPE/USA).

    GESTION MULTIPROJETS DANS LES SECTEURS DE L'INDUSTRIE DU SEMICONDUCTEUR ET DU SOLAIRE, TURBINES, AERONAUTIQUE, DEFENSE ET SPATIAL.

    DEFINITION DES OFFRES TECHNIQUES ET FINANCIERES, CALCUL MECANIQUE ET THERMIQUE AVEC SOLIDWORKS SIMULATION/COSMOS, SUPPORT TECHNIQUE ET EXPERTISE.

  • MAGNETI-MARELLI - CONSULTANT ORGANISATION

    Nanterre Cedex 2009 - 2010 SITE DE PRODUCTION DES BOITIERS D'ALIMENTATION EN AIR DES MOTEURS A COMBUSTION.

    MISSION : AMELIORATION DE L'ORGANISATION DU DEPARTEMENT INDUSTRIALISATION, DE LA MISE EN PRODUCTION DE NOUVEAUX PRODUITS, DANS UN ENVIRONNEMENT WORLD CLASS MANUFACTURING.
    MISE EN PLACE DE L'ISO/TS 16949.

  • KNORR-BREMSE - CHEF DE PROJET

    GLOS 2002 - 2009 GESTION DE PROJET ET DEVELOPPEMENT DE NOUVEAUX COMPRESSEURS POUR DES CONSTRUCTEURS DE POIDS LOURDS EUROPEENS.
    ORGANISATION, PLANIFICATION, SUIVI DES PROJETS EN TERME DE QUALITE, COUTS ET DELAIS.

    CALCULS DE DEFORMATIONS ET DE RESISTANCE MECANIQUE EN FATIGUE DE PIECES MECANIQUES AVEC PRO/MECHANICA. CONCEPTION DE COMPRESSEURS ALTERNATIFS INNOVANTS POUR LE FREINAGE POIDS LOURDS. SUIVI, MISE AU POINT ET EXPERTISES.

    MEMOIRE D’INGENIEUR SUR L’OPTIMISATION AEROTHERMIQUE DES COMPRESSEURS ALTERNATIFS A REFROIDISSEMENT LIQUIDE.

  • VALEO - PROJETEUR

    Paris 1999 - 2002 CONCEPTION ET CALCUL MECANIQUE, AU SEIN DU POLE INNOVATION ET DEPOT DE BREVETS DE SYSTEMES MECATRONIQUES AUTOMOBILES. CONCEPTION : PIGNONS, CAMES, RESSORTS ET RAMPES D’EFFORT. ESSAI, MISE AU POINT ET VALIDATION.

    CONCEPTION 3D AVEC CATIA ET PRO/ENGINEER. DEFINITION DES PIECES PLASTIQUES ET DU CHOIX DES MATERIAUX.

  • DANFOSS - PROJETEUR

    Tassin la Demi Lune 1995 - 1999 CONCEPTION DE NOUVEAUX COMPRESSEURS FRIGORIFIQUES HERMETIQUES A PISTONS ET A SPIRALES SCROLL. CONCEPTION 3D SUR PRO/ENGINEER. TECHNOLOGIES : EMBOUTISSAGE, INJECTION ALUMINIUM SOUS PRESSION ET USINAGE.

    SUIVI DES ESSAIS DE VALIDATION MECANIQUES, DEFINITION DE SPECIFICATIONS.

    TECHNICIEN METHODE MAINTENANCE : ANALYSE VIBRATOIRE, TRS, FIABILISATION
    INTERVENTIONS MECANIQUE ET AUTOMATISME SUR CENTRES D'USINAGE, MACHINES SPECIALES, TRANSFERTS, MACHINES OUTIL.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :