Teddy VAN DE KAMER

PROJECT ENGINEER - MANAGEMENT & MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
20 years experience in Management, Design and Project in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Fluid and Thermical for Automotive Industry, Energy, Aeronautical and Spatial Products.
Skills in Project Management, CAD - Computer Aided Design, FEM - Finite Element Analysis, CFD - Computational Fluid Dynamics,Thermal Analysis, Experimental Test Validation, International experiences, French, German and English speaking.
Graduate Mechanical Engineer in 2008 and MBA in 2010- Financial, Business environment of Projects, Management.
Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Automatisme
Automobile
Calcul thermique
Catia
Conception
FLUENT
Industrie automobile
Management
Mécanique
mécatronique
Organisation
Plasturgie
Pro-Engineer
ProEngineer
SolidWorks
Validation