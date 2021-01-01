Retail
Télesphore KAMGA
Télesphore KAMGA
DOUALA
Entreprises
Complexe Métallurgique du Cameroun (CMC)
- Directeur Genéral
maintenant
complexe industriel du centre cic
- Directeur general
2009 - maintenant
Formations
HEC-Université Paris XII-ParisIX Doctorat En Sciences De Gestion
Paris
1983 - 1987
Doctorat
Université Paris Dauphine MSG
Paris
1978 - 1982
contrôle de gestion
Réseau
Bell JOSEPH
Benjamin NWALL
Fabrice MVOMEZOO
Jean-Michel BARTHELEMY
Joel BLANCHARD
Lavoisier Patrick TATJA
Le Defi Humanitaire ALEX KOWAKA
