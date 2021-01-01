Menu

Teli SARANTELLIS

NICOSIA

Managerial Skills
Logistics

  • TECHNOGYM CYPRUS - Attaché commercial

    2002 - maintenant * Identifies business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options. ;
    * Sells products by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects; recommending solutions. ;
    * Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities; recommending profit and service improvements. ;
    * Identifies product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities, and competitors. ;
    * Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information


    Business or sector WELLNESS AND SPA

  • EUROPCAR FRANCE - Coordinator

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 1999 - 2001 * Organizing shipments ;
    * Coordinating drivers, vehicles, loads and journeys ;
    * Operating IT systems ;
    * Planning for technical difficulties ;
    * Preparing paperwork for regulatory bodies ;
    * Liaising with staff.

    Business or sector CAR RENTAL

  • ORALIA TRAVEL AND TOURS - SALES REPRESENTATIVE

    1995 - 1998
    * Undertaking pre-holiday research into local facilities ;
    * Inspecting hotel safety and cleanliness ;
    * Offering sightseeing advice ;
    * Organizing and leading excursions and entertainment ;
    * Resolving conflict with clients ;
    * Referring complaints and problems to senior management ;
    * Writing reports.
    * ;

