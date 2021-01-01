Teli SARANTELLIS

2002 - maintenant* Identifies business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options. ;
* Sells products by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects; recommending solutions. ;
* Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities; recommending profit and service improvements. ;
* Identifies product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities, and competitors. ;
* Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information
Business or sector WELLNESS AND SPA
EUROPCAR FRANCE
- Coordinator
Montigny-le-Bretonneux1999 - 2001* Organizing shipments ;
* Coordinating drivers, vehicles, loads and journeys ;
* Operating IT systems ;
* Planning for technical difficulties ;
* Preparing paperwork for regulatory bodies ;
* Liaising with staff.
Business or sector CAR RENTAL
ORALIA TRAVEL AND TOURS
- SALES REPRESENTATIVE
1995 - 1998
* Undertaking pre-holiday research into local facilities ;
* Inspecting hotel safety and cleanliness ;
* Offering sightseeing advice ;
* Organizing and leading excursions and entertainment ;
* Resolving conflict with clients ;
* Referring complaints and problems to senior management ;
* Writing reports.
* ;