Telmo LOPES

NANTERRE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Xylem - Technicien SAV

    NANTERRE 2012 - maintenant

  • Transrail B&V - Monteur, bobineur

    Vaulx-en-Velin 2010 - 2012

  • Elivia - Technicien de maintenance

    Le Lion-d'Angers 2008 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

