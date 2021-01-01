Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tennci NAZIHA
Ajouter
Tennci NAZIHA
TENES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DIRECTION DES SERVICES AGRICOLES
- INGENIEUR D'ETAT EN AGRONOMIE
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ahmed SAAD
Amina AGRONOME
Chambre Agriculture ILLE-ET-VILAINE
Clémence ROYER
Grele MOHAMED
Kamel AFRA
Mohamed ALLAL
Pikssou DISNEY
Radia RAHMANI
Sabrina BICHARI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z