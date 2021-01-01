Menu

Thi Giang CAO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Wordpress
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
UX Design
Google analytics
Microsoft Excel
Webmarketing
SEA
Adobe Illustrator
Social Media
Web design
Web analytics
HTML
SEO
Google Webmaster Tools

Entreprises

  • BWIT - CHARGÉE DE MARKETING DIGITAL

    2018 - 2019 ￭ Création du site internet (lien du site : https://p3g.eu ) d'une plateforme informatique dédié
    aux enseignants.
    ￭ Augmentation de trafic (SEO, chatbot) et suivi des performances (Google Analytics).
    ￭ Création du contenu (vidéos, présentations client).

  • LARGILLIERE FINANCE - ASSISTANTE DU MANAGER MARKETING DIGITAL

    2018 - 2018 ￭ Création de landing page pour plusieurs produits
    ￭ Étude de concurrence

  • UPL - CHARGÉE DE MARKETING ET ASSISTANTE DU MANAGER

    2014 - 2015 ￭ Organisation des évènements pour des clients B2B, B2C, y compris la planification et
    l'ordonnancement
    ￭ Relation client et support équipe commerciale

