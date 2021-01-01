Thi Giang CAO

Mes compétences :
Wordpress
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
UX Design
Google analytics
Microsoft Excel
Webmarketing
SEA
Adobe Illustrator
Social Media
Web design
Web analytics
HTML
SEO
Google Webmaster Tools
Entreprises
BWIT
- CHARGÉE DE MARKETING DIGITAL
2018 - 2019￭ Création du site internet (lien du site : https://p3g.eu ) d'une plateforme informatique dédié
aux enseignants.
￭ Augmentation de trafic (SEO, chatbot) et suivi des performances (Google Analytics).
￭ Création du contenu (vidéos, présentations client).
LARGILLIERE FINANCE
- ASSISTANTE DU MANAGER MARKETING DIGITAL
2018 - 2018￭ Création de landing page pour plusieurs produits
￭ Étude de concurrence
UPL
- CHARGÉE DE MARKETING ET ASSISTANTE DU MANAGER
2014 - 2015￭ Organisation des évènements pour des clients B2B, B2C, y compris la planification et
l'ordonnancement
￭ Relation client et support équipe commerciale