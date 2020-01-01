Thi-Kim NGUYEN

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Stratégie
Entreprises
Botanic
- Chef de projet
ARCHAMPS2018 - 2019
Up France
- Chef de produits marketing
GENNEVILLIERS2015 - 2018
ReflexeCE
- Chef de produit - Responsable Marketing
LYON2010 - 2015
ReflexeCE
- Chargée de communication
LYON2010 - 2010
Interparts Europe Ltd
- Service Marketing et Commercial
2006 - 2006> Développement de la stratégie de benchmarking et de veille technologique
> Développement commercial de la société sur le marché français (ciblage clients potentiels, prospection, mise en place d’outils marketing relationnel pour suivi et démarchage clients)
Lyon2009 - 2010Master 2 Management et Gestion des PME et des ETI internationales
Conception et réalisation de projets de développement pour des entreprises dans toutes leurs dimensions (économique, stratégique, marketing, financière)
Copenhagen Business School (Copenhague)
Copenhague2009 - 2009Master of Science programme in Economics & Business Administration
> International Marketing and Management : learn to analyse and understand the impact of strategic choices relating to marketing and management in an international context.
> Intercultural Marketing : learn to plan marketing processes based on an understanding of intercultural differences in the global market place.