Thi-Kim NGUYEN

ARCHAMPS

En résumé

Marketing 360°

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Botanic - Chef de projet

    ARCHAMPS 2018 - 2019

  • Up France - Chef de produits marketing

    GENNEVILLIERS 2015 - 2018

  • ReflexeCE - Chef de produit - Responsable Marketing

    LYON 2010 - 2015

  • ReflexeCE - Chargée de communication

    LYON 2010 - 2010

  • Interparts Europe Ltd - Service Marketing et Commercial

    2006 - 2006 > Développement de la stratégie de benchmarking et de veille technologique
    > Développement commercial de la société sur le marché français (ciblage clients potentiels, prospection, mise en place d’outils marketing relationnel pour suivi et démarchage clients)

Formations

  • Université Lumière Lyon 2

    Lyon 2009 - 2010 Master 2 Management et Gestion des PME et des ETI internationales

    Conception et réalisation de projets de développement pour des entreprises dans toutes leurs dimensions (économique, stratégique, marketing, financière)

  • Copenhagen Business School (Copenhague)

    Copenhague 2009 - 2009 Master of Science programme in Economics & Business Administration

    > International Marketing and Management : learn to analyse and understand the impact of strategic choices relating to marketing and management in an international context.
    > Intercultural Marketing : learn to plan marketing processes based on an understanding of intercultural differences in the global market place.

  • La Martinière Duchère

    Lyon 2007 - 2008