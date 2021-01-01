Thi Nhan PHAN

Entreprises
-
UNIVEG KATOPE FRANCE
- Responsable RH
2008 - maintenant
-
MA PRODUCTION
- Assistante Administrative et Comptable
2006 - 2008
-
CTV International
- Assistante
2004 - 2005
Société de Distribution audiovisuelle
Editeur video
-
Mascaret Films
- Assistante de Production
2003 - 2004
Société de Production audiovisuelle, cinéma et téléfilm.
-
JLA Production
- Assistante de Production (stagiaire)
2003 - 2003
-
FIT Production
- Secrétaire de Production (Stagiaire)
2002 - 2003
Société de Production audiovisuelle / Cinéma et Téléfilm
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée